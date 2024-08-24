1 International Bestselling Author Stephanie Chung releases her book “Ally Leadership” with Success

#1 International Bestselling Author Stephanie Chung releases her book

“Ally Leadership: How to Lead People Who Are Not Like” You with Success

DALLAS, TX, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Author Stephanie Chung joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Ally Leadership: How to Lead People Who Are Not Like You, which was released Thursday, August 8th, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Stephanie Chung, an innovative leader and former aviation executive, has successfully launched her groundbreaking new book, Ally Leadership: How to Lead People Who Are Not Like You. This insightful work, which reached bestseller status on its release day, provides a fresh perspective on leadership in today’s multifaceted corporate landscape. Drawing from her extensive experience as the first African-American president in private aviation, Chung tackles the challenges of leading a diverse, multi-generational workforce. The book emphasizes the necessity of transcending traditional leadership methods to embrace inclusivity and authenticity. With proven strategies for navigating complex workplace dynamics, Chung’s work is essential for leaders seeking to foster an environment where every team member feels valued and empowered. As a celebrated global speaker and an award-winning business executive, Chung’s expertise and passion for innovative leadership shine through every page, offering a visionary roadmap for leaders committed to transformational change.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in NINE categories in the US, Canada, & Australia. Including Business Diversity & Inclusion eBooks, Human Resources & Personnel, Human Resources & Personnel Management, Business Management, and Communication in Management in the US. Business Diversity & Inclusion eBooks in CA. Business Communication, Human Resources & Personnel Management, and Business Diversity & Inclusion eBooks in AU. She also achieved NINE #1 Hot New Release Categories in the US and Australia.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In Ally Leadership, Stephanie Chung addresses a critical challenge facing today’s leaders: leading a divergent, multi-generational workforce effectively.

This book is not about traditional leadership; it’s about revolutionizing leadership practices to transcend categories of race, gender, sexual orientation, different abilities, and age—a critical shift that affects everyone.

Here, leaders will find a comprehensive guide to mastering Ally Leadership, an essential skill in today’s modern workplace.

Read on to discover:

● how to steer clear of cancel culture with practical advice for leading with authenticity in a society that is quick to judge

● the power of multifaceted leadership and how embracing diversity can enhance your leadership capabilities

● proven strategies for inclusivity with insights for more effectively leading people who are not like you

● how to balance compassion and profit while maintaining business goals and being empathetic

● how to navigate complex conversations to handle sensitive workplace issues gracefully and confidently

Ally Leadership is a roadmap for leaders who aspire to create an environment where every individual feels valued and empowered to get the job done. It’s a call to action for leaders who want to be not just bosses but true crusaders in the workplace.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stephanie Chung is a dynamic author and a powerhouse in business growth and human capital management, with over thirty years of experience. Renowned for her ability to turn challenges into opportunities, Stephanie has transformed growing businesses into thriving success stories. As the former Chief Growth Officer for Wheels Up, she drove a growth strategy that elevated revenues and expanded market reach, significantly increasing diverse membership. Stephanie also made history as the first African American to lead a private jet company, JetSuite, whe

re her visionary leadership transformed the company into a symbol of luxury and excellence, earning accolades like the Human Rights Campaign’s Best Places to Work and Dallas Business Journal’s 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Her illustrious career also includes pivotal roles at American Airlines, Flexjet, and Bombardier Aerospace, where she successfully engineered revenue generation strategies.

Beyond the boardroom, Stephanie is a dedicated advocate, serving on the Make-A-Wish Board and the Advisory Council for the National Business Aviation Association. She is a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), collaborating with senior national security leaders from the Department of Defense, to address the nation’s pressing security challenges. Her contributions have earned her recognition as one of Adweek’s “Women Trailblazers” and Ebony’s Power 100. A captivating keynote speaker, Stephanie’s influence transcends borders, with her work translated into sixty languages. Her journey exemplifies strategic thinking, resilience, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Stephanie Chung’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for one year!

