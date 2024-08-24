Enroll Now: USCA Academy’s Ministry-Approved Summer School Courses for High School Students

Mississauga, Canada, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — USCA Academy is excited to announce the launch of its 2024 Summer School program, which will allow high school students to accelerate their studies, improve their grades, and stay ahead. Students can take a variety of ministry-approved credit courses to complete missing credits, improve their university grades, and prepare for the upcoming academic year.

Why Choose USCA Academy?

USCA Academy is an inspected private school registered with the Ontario Ministry of Education that strictly follows the Ontario Curriculum. Their certified teachers are dedicated to providing excellent education and support to local and international students.

Flexible Learning Opportunities

USCA Academy understands students’ diverse needs and offers in-person and online classes. This flexibility allows students to select the best learning method for their needs, whether they prefer a traditional classroom setting or the convenience of virtual learning from home.

Key Program Highlights:

Wide Range of Courses: English, math, biology, chemistry, and physics are some of the most popular courses.

Small class sizes: Ensuring students receive individualized attention and support from qualified teachers.

Regular Progress Reports: Students receive ongoing feedback to track their academic progress and identify areas for improvement.

Accredited Program: Students in grades 9-12 can earn credits recognized by the Ontario Ministry of Education.

Enrollment Details:

The summer school program has two intakes: July 3rd to July 28th and August 1st to August 29th. Each course costs $750. Students who enroll in two courses during July and August are eligible for a $50 discount per course.

How To Enroll:

To enroll, email uscaacademy@gmail.com containing a copy of the student’s ID, proof of prerequisite (if applicable), and a completed application form. Students from all schools and districts are welcome; no placement tests are required for registration. Visit their website at https://www.uscaacademy.com/summer-school/ for details. If you have any queries, please call them at (905) 232-0411 or email them at info@uscaacademy.com.

About USCA Academy:

USCA Academy is a leading international school located in Mississauga, Canada. They provide exceptional education to local and international students, ranging from elementary education to university-level preparation programs. For international students, they offer the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) or University Preparation Program Grade 12. They are committed to providing students with the best education and opportunities for academic success.

Contact details:

Phone: (905) 232-0411

Email: info@uscaacademy.com