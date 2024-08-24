Enroll Now: IchessU’s Back-to-School Chess Classes Offer Expert Coaching

Ontario, Canada, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — As the new school year approaches, IchessU, the world’s largest online chess school, is pleased to announce the launch of Back-to-School Chess Classes. These classes, which emphasize critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and concentration, are intended to promote academic success while instilling a love of chess.

IchessU provides a unique opportunity for students of all ages and skill levels to learn from some of the world’s most well-known chess coaches. Whether you’re a beginner learning the fundamentals or an experienced player looking to improve your strategies, IchessU has the course for you. Classes are available in group and private formats, allowing flexible learning options tailored to individual needs.

Since its inception in 2005, IchessU has inspired thousands of students worldwide to excel at chess, with many winning major tournaments. The school’s experienced coaches are committed to creating an engaging and supportive learning environment encouraging students to achieve their full potential.

Parents seeking an enriching extracurricular activity for their children can take advantage of IchessU’s free trial lesson to see the benefits for themselves. Please don’t pass up this opportunity to sharpen your child’s mind and give them a head start this school year.

For more information or to enroll in IchessU’s Back-to-School Chess Classes, go to https://chesscoachonline.com/.

About the Company:

IchessU, also known as International Chess University, is an exclusive online platform that provides interactive chess education to people worldwide. This cutting-edge Chess Learning Platform offer both group and private lessons to individuals of all ages and skill levels. IchessU’s comprehensive curriculum, personalized instruction, and experienced coaches differentiate them from other traditional methods of chess education. This makes chess education more affordable, convenient, and comprehensive.

Contact Details:

Address – Gwillimbury Drive Bradford, Ontario, Canada

Phone Number – 1-800-342-0645

Email ID – info@IchessU.com