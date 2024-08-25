Global Cholesterol API Market Paves the Way for Targeted Cholesterol-lowering Therapies: FMI Estimates a Valuation of USD 445.3 Million by 2033

As per Future Market Insight’s analysis, the global cholesterol API market could witness a considerable upsurge, reaching a value of USD 445.3 million by 2033. This projected growth reflects a CAGR of 4.7%. Comparatively, the market value in 2023 is expected to be around USD 280.6 million, making the future estimate a substantial escalation.

The global healthcare landscape has been grappling with the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases, including high cholesterol levels. This alarming trend has created a significant demand for cholesterol-lowering medications. As a result, the market has experienced a surge in opportunities.

The world’s population is aging. An increased risk of cardiovascular diseases accompanies this demographic shift. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and other lifestyle factors contribute to the rising incidence of high cholesterol levels. Subsequently, there is an amplified demand for cholesterol-lowering medications, which in turn drives the need for cholesterol APIs.

Hypercholesterolemia is considered an important risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions. The prevalence of hypercholesterolemia is increasing in both developed and developing countries due to factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and obesity. The demand for cholesterol-lowering medications is driven by the need to manage and treat hypercholesterolemia and its associated cardiovascular risks. The cholesterol API market experiences growth and expansion as a result.

People are becoming more conscious of the importance of managing cholesterol levels for overall health and well-being. This heightened awareness has prompted individuals to adopt proactive measures, including lifestyle modifications and the use of pharmaceutical interventions. Consequently, the demand for cholesterol APIs has surged.

The pharmaceutical industry continually invests in research and development endeavors to discover and develop new drugs for cholesterol management. These innovative efforts led to the creation of novel cholesterol APIs that offer improved efficacy, safety, and convenience for patients. Such advancements drive the demand for these APIs in the market.

Increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, is a significant driver of the cholesterol API market. The growing middle-class population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable incomes all contribute to the heightened demand for cholesterol-lowering medications. Consequently, the demand for cholesterol APIs experiences substantial growth.

The expiration of patents for certain cholesterol-lowering drugs has paved the way for the growth of the generic market. Generic drug manufacturers require a stable supply of Cholesterol API to produce affordable alternatives to branded medications. This scenario presents a favorable opportunity for API manufacturers to cater to the demand, expand their market presence, and establish long-term partnerships with generic drug companies.

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have gained significant attention in the field of drug delivery due to their unique properties and potential therapeutic applications. These nanoparticles are composed of lipids, which are naturally occurring molecules that are essential for various biological processes in the body. LNPs have shown promise in delivering a wide range of therapeutic agents. Therefore, the growing demand for LNPs is likely to create new opportunities for API manufacturers, specifically those involved in the production of cholesterol.

Key Takeaways from the Cholesterol API Market:

The cholesterol-active pharmaceutical ingredient industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2 % through 2033.

through 2033. The United States held a 25.9% share of the global cholesterol API industry in 2022.

With a CAGR of 5.9 % over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the cholesterol API industry.

over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the cholesterol API industry. In 2022, Japan had a 5.6 % share of the cholesterol active pharmaceutical ingredient industry globally.

share of the cholesterol active pharmaceutical ingredient industry globally. The cholesterol API industry in China is expected to flourish, registering a CAGR of 6.0 % over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany accounted for 5.5% of the global cholesterol active pharmaceutical ingredient industry in 2022.

Access the Newest Reports from Get Old Source

Competitive Landscape in the Cholesterol API Market:

Key players are actively engaged in strategic initiatives to capitalize on emerging opportunities. These players are focused on expanding their production capacities, improving product quality, and enhancing research and development efforts. They are investing in advanced technologies and innovative processes to develop cost-effective and efficient cholesterol APIs. Key players are also collaborating with research institutes, healthcare organizations, and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with stringent quality standards and regulatory guidelines. Through these endeavors, they aim to gain a competitive edge and meet the growing demand for high-quality cholesterol APIs in the pharmaceutical industry.

Recent Developments by Key Players:

In March 2023, Evonik initiated the construction of a state-of-the-art production facility in Lafayette, Indiana, United States. With an investment of USD 220 million, this global-scale facility aims to cater to the pharmaceutical industry’s demand for specialty lipids used in manufacturing mRNA vaccines and other nucleic acid therapies. Anticipated to be operational by 2025, the plant is set to ensure a reliable supply of crucial excipients for the industry.

Croda International Plc revealed in March 2022 that it had secured backing from the United Kingdom government for the enlargement of its manufacturing facility. This expansion is expected to enhance the production of high-purity lipid systems utilized in the advancement of cutting-edge nucleic acid drugs, including mRNA vaccines.

Key Market Players:

Merck KGaA

Cayman Chemical Company (Matreya)

CordenPharma

Croda International Plc (Avanti)

NOF (Nippon Oil & Fats) Corporation

Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Dishman Group

Hänseler AG

Caesar & Loretz GmbH

Fisher Scientific Co, LLC (Thermo Fisher)

Cholesterol API Market Outlook by Category:

By Source:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Synthetic

By Manufacturing Process:

GMP

Non – GMP

By End User:

RNA Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube