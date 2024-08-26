Research Antibodies Market 2030 – North America Remains a Leader in the Industry

Research Antibodies Market Growth & Trends

The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors driving the market include a rise in R&D activities undertaken by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increase in support from government authorities. Furthermore, expansion in the scope of neurobiology and stem cell research and the availability of technologically advanced antibody production methods are expected to propel market growth.

An increase in the number of collaborative initiatives undertaken by research institutes and various public and private entities for the promotion of cell-based research is fueling market growth. The trend is more prominent in established markets, such as North America, that have an established scientific infrastructure. For instance, in March 2020, the Canadian government invested around USD 4.3 million in funds towards the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine, which is involved in carrying out scientific studies based on cell regeneration. Moreover, in April 2021, the government announced an investment of USD 45 million over 3 years in Stem Cell Network to develop information, therapies, and technologies to benefit individuals living with chronic and severe illnesses such as COVID-19 and assess its long-term impact. Such initiatives are expected to encourage further adoption of antibody activities and enhance the growth prospects for the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Several leading pharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in R&D for creating effective testing tools and increasing scientific understanding of the disease. The need for research antibodies has greatly increased as a result of these intense R&D operations for the development of novel vaccination and therapy techniques. Additionally, a number of public and commercial entities are making significant efforts to fund the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. For instance, in April 2020, Emergent BioSolutions, a biopharmaceutical company, received USD 14.5 million from the federal government to work on an antibody therapy study for COVID-19.

In 2023, the primary product segment held the largest revenue share due to the higher specificity and direct detection capabilities offered by the antibodies

By type, monoclonal antibodies captured a substantial share in 2023 due to the increase in COVID-19-related research activities involving the use of such antibodies

The western blotting technology segment held a dominant share in 2023 because of the increasing investments in R&D activities by several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and the rapidly growing applications of antibodies in western blots created for proteomic studies

By end-use, academic and research institutions held the largest share in 2023 due to a rise in funding opportunities and growth in the number of scientific institutions involved in life sciences

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of over 39.15% due to the widespread presence of life sciences research institutions and numerous biotechnology and biopharmaceutical manufacturers in the region

