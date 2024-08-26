Global Palliative Care Market to Reach USD 17.73 Billion by 2034, with a 2.85 of CAGR

According to updated reports from Future Market Insights, the global palliative care market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade. With a current valuation of USD 13.45 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 17.73 billion by 2034, reflecting a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%.

In response to consumer expectations, palliative care providers are increasingly focusing on simpler, more understandable labels and ingredients in their products, which continues to sustain demand. This trend is expected to drive the market’s gradual growth as healthcare providers focus on making palliative care more accessible and effective for patients.

Future Market Insights’ lead analyst provides a detailed analysis of this evolving healthcare market, highlighting the role of consumer preference in shaping the industry’s trajectory over the coming years.

The global market for palliative care is expected to flourish over the forecast period of 2017-2027 due to increasing awareness about physical, social and psychological, needs of patients with life-threatening diseases and their families. Majority of people receiving hospice care are the cancer patients, according to WHO.

Palliative Care Market: Region-wise Overview

Geographically, the global market for palliative care is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to take greater share in global palliative care market because of good reimbursement and insurance coverage for palliative care services. Countries like Mexico in the Latin American region have more number palliative care centers for children.

Some of the key players and healthcare service providers in global palliative care market are: Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC), UCLA Health, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, VITAS Healthcare, CHI Franciscan, University of Washington (UW Medical Center & UW Medicine), Seymour Health, KEHPCA (Kenya Hospices and Palliative Care Association) & others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Palliative Care Market: Segmentation

The global palliative care market has been classified on the basis of service type, end user and geography.

Based on service type, the global palliative care market is divided into following:

Private residence care

Hospice inpatient care

Hospital inpatient care

Nursing home and residential facility care

Others

Based on end user type, the global palliative care market is divided into following:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Palliative Care Centers

Long Term Care Centers & Rehabilitation Centers

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Key Segments Covered in the Palliative Care Industry Analysis

By Service Type:

Private Residence Care

Hospice Inpatient Care

Hospital Inpatient Care

Nursing Home and Residential Facility Care

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Palliative Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers & Rehabilitation Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube