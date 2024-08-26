Global Palliative Care Market to Reach USD 17.73 Billion by 2034, with a 2.85 of CAGR

According to updated reports from Future Market Insights, the global palliative care market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade. With a current valuation of USD 13.45 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 17.73 billion by 2034, reflecting a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%.

In response to consumer expectations, palliative care providers are increasingly focusing on simpler, more understandable labels and ingredients in their products, which continues to sustain demand. This trend is expected to drive the market’s gradual growth as healthcare providers focus on making palliative care more accessible and effective for patients.

Future Market Insights’ lead analyst provides a detailed analysis of this evolving healthcare market, highlighting the role of consumer preference in shaping the industry’s trajectory over the coming years.

The global market for palliative care is expected to flourish over the forecast period of 2017-2027 due to increasing awareness about physical, social and psychological, needs of patients with life-threatening diseases and their families. Majority of people receiving hospice care are the cancer patients, according to WHO.

Palliative Care Market: Region-wise Overview

Geographically, the global market for palliative care is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to take greater share in global palliative care market because of good reimbursement and insurance coverage for palliative care services. Countries like Mexico in the Latin American region have more number palliative care centers for children.

Some of the key players and healthcare service providers in global palliative care market are: Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC), UCLA Health, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, VITAS Healthcare, CHI Franciscan, University of Washington (UW Medical Center & UW Medicine), Seymour Health, KEHPCA (Kenya Hospices and Palliative Care Association) & others.

Palliative Care Market: Segmentation

 

The global palliative care market has been classified on the basis of service type, end user and geography.

Based on service type, the global palliative care market is divided into following:

  • Private residence care
  • Hospice inpatient care
  • Hospital inpatient care
  • Nursing home and residential facility care
  • Others

Based on end user type, the global palliative care market is divided into following:

  • Hospitals
  • Home Care Settings
  • Palliative Care Centers
  • Long Term Care Centers & Rehabilitation Centers

Key Segments Covered in the Palliative Care Industry Analysis

By Service Type:

  • Private Residence Care
  • Hospice Inpatient Care
  • Hospital Inpatient Care
  • Nursing Home and Residential Facility Care
  • Others

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Home Care Settings
  • Palliative Care Centers
  • Long-Term Care Centers & Rehabilitation Centers

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:       

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
