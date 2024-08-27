Surgical Microscopes Market Outlook: Insights into the Future of Medical Device Technology

Surgical Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical microscopes market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% from 2024 to 2030. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures.

Emerging technologies such as wide-angle illumination, Red Reflex illumination, automation and augmented reality microscopy are expected to boost the market growth. International players like Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems are contributing to the market by providing highly advanced, automated, and robotic surgical microscopes for more precision.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals decided to suspend all the elective and non-urgent surgeries, which has negatively impacted the market. However, with the ease of restrictions, treatments are resuming in many countries, including developing nations. Also, many companies, such as Alcon and Carl Zeiss, have resumed their business operations with the given government guidelines to deliver their orders.

On casters was the largest type segment in 2022 due to the high portability & flexibility and low maintenance requirements of these tools. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high use of casters microscope in various surgical fields

The ophthalmology application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2022. However, the ENT surgery segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. According to data published by The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, tympanostomy tube insertion surgery, also known as ear tube surgery, is the most commonly performed surgery in children in the U.S. More than 4,000 ear tube surgeries are performed each year at the hospital. Thus, an increasing number of ENT procedures is likely to favor segment growth

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation) are the major players in the surgical microscopes market. Launch of new products, acquisitions, and geographic expansion are some of the strategies being adopted by key players in the market. In February 2019, Danaher Corporation acquired the Biopharma business of GE Healthcare, which also includes microscopy products the company

Manufacturers such as Alcon, Nikon, and Carl Zeiss reported the decreases in the revenue in the second quarter of the year 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the supply chain of most of the companies. Currently, most of the companies have resumed their business and are delivering orders within the given guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Olympus Corporation established a range of digital excellence centres (DRCs) followed by the acquisition of Odin Vision. This resulted in the development of AI-based diagnosis, and treatment for chronic diseases with the use of surgical microscopes for improving medical specialties like endoscopy.

In December 2022, Leica Microsystems partnered with Applied Scientific Instrumentation (ASI) to commercialize customized surgical microscopes for advanced users.

In October 2022, Synaptive Medical Inc. collaborated with Panaxium SAS to produce real-time, high resolution, and AI-based cortical mapping for neurosurgeons. This development included advanced AI and imaging technology for the use of surgical microscopes in neurosurgery.

In May 2022, Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd announced the launch of a Flat Base OM 6, and a 2ZL BG Slit Lamp Microscope. Both these are beneficial for recording surgical images, and in the conduction of ophthalmic surgeries.

In April 2022, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG declared its acquisition of two surgical instrument manufacturers- Katalyst Surgical LLC, and Kogent Surgical LLC. The purpose was to expand its position as a solution provider of surgical microscopes in the medical technology sector.

