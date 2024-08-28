Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: The Impact of Regulatory Changes on Compliance

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Overview

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size was valued at USD 139.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030.The enormous growth of the pharmaceutical sector is one of the primary growth factors for the pharmaceutical packaging sector. The pharmaceutical business has been expanding quickly in recent years due to scientific and technological advancements, and this trend is predicted to continue over the projection period, particularly in developing nations like China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

The U.S. accounted for the largest pharmaceutical market worldwide. Large healthcare system, high per capita income, and large investments in drug development in the country are some of the key factors driving the U.S. market. Furthermore, growing importance of generic drugs and access to better healthcare services are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical packaging in the coming years. The 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act) was signed on December 13, 2016, in the U.S. and is designed to accelerate medical product development. The law is expected to drive new innovations in product developments in pharmaceutical industry. This is expected to drive the demand for pharmaceutical packaging in U.S.

The pharmaceutical industry is primarily driven by the progress in the field of medicine and bioscience. In addition, pharmaceutical industry acts as a key asset to the European economy as it is one of the Europe’s top-performing, high-technology sectors. Pharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant transition and focus on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs has considerably grown over the past few years. Few biotechnology-driven drug therapies are unstable in liquid form and are, therefore, introduced as lyophilized or dry powder dosage forms. Lyophilized drugs demand specialized packaging for their optimal performance, resulting in new opportunities for packaging manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical drugs are majorly offered in tablet, capsule, liquid, and powder forms. Various packaging types, including rigid bottles, standup pouches, flat pouches, sachets, and blister packs, are used for their packaging. Packaging companies are increasingly focusing on the incorporation of dispensing mechanisms, administration aids, sustainable material, tamper-evident properties, and counterfeiting measures into the packaging to enhance their functionality and safety.

Companies are majorly focusing on the utilization of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material and are also developing packaging from compostable material to increase the sustainability of packaging. Gerresheimer AG, a leading pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer, has been offering glass bottles made from PCR glass since several years. In addition, the company is offering bottles made from R-PET and BIO-PET (resins made from sugarcane plants). This trend of sustainable packaging is expected to significantly gain pace in the coming years.

One key opportunity lies in developing intelligent packaging technologies that enhance safety, traceability, and patient adherence. Integrating IoT (Internet of Things) devices into packaging can provide real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and other critical parameters, ensuring the integrity of pharmaceutical products during storage and transportation. The rise of personalized medicine and specialty drugs also opens opportunities for customized packaging solutions, catering to unique dosages and administration methods. Pharmaceutical companies that can adapt to these trends and offer innovative packaging solutions are well-positioned to thrive in this dynamic market.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the pharmaceutical packaging market on the basis of on material, product, drug delivery mode, end-use, and region:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Plastics & Polymers

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Homo

o Random

o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

o Polyethylene (PE)

o HDPE

o LDPE

o LLDPE

o Polystyrene (PS)

o Others

• Paper & Paperboard

• Glass

• Aluminium Foil

• Others

Pharmaceutical Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Primary

o Plastic Bottles

o Caps & Closures

o Parenteral Containers

o Syringes

o Vials & Ampoules

o Others

o Blister Packs

o Prefillable Inhalers

o Pouches

o Medication Tubes

o Others

• Secondary

o Prescription Containers

o Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories

• Tertiary

Pharmaceutical Packaging Drug Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Oral Drugs

• Injectables

• Topical

• Ocular/ Ophthalmic

• Nasal

• Pulmonary

• Transdermal

• IV Drugs

• Others

Pharmaceutical Packaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Pharma Manufacturing

• Contract Packaging

• Retail Pharmacy

• Institutional Pharmacy

Pharmaceutical Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Southeast Asia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

Key Companies profiled:

• Amcor plc

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• AptarGroup, Inc.

• Drug Plastics Group

• Gerresheimer AG

• Schott AG

• Owens Illinois, Inc.

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Berry Global, Inc.

• WestRock Company

• SGD Pharma

• International Paper

• Comar, LLC

• CCL Industries, Inc.

• Vetter Pharma International

Key Pharmaceutical Packaging Company Insights

• In November 2023, Amcor Plc, a renowned global company known for its development and production of environmentally conscious packaging solutions, revealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NOVA Chemicals Corporate, a leading producer of sustainable polyethylene. The agreement includes the procurement of mechanically recycled polyethylene resin (rPE) from NOVA Chemicals Corporate, which will be utilized in the production of flexible packaging films. This initiative aligns with Amcor’s dedication to promoting packaging circularity by increasing the utilization of rPE in flexible packaging applications.

• In July 2023, Constantia Flexibles introduced a new pharmaceutical packaging solution called REGULA CIRC, which utilizes coldform foil. The packaging replaces conventional PVC with a PE sealing layer, resulting in a reduction in plastic content while increasing the proportion of aluminum. This optimization not only enhances the sustainability of the packaging but also improves material recovery during recycling processes.

• In April 2023, Südpack introduced its PharmaGuard blister, a polypropylene-based blister packaging. This new product offers an outstanding water vapor barrier along with effective barrier resistance against UV and oxygen.