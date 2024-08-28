Global HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer Market Projected to Reach USD 1,779.8 Million by 2033 at a 3.5% of CAGR

The global HER2-positive gastric cancer market is experiencing steady growth, currently valued at USD 1,261.8 million in 2023. According to recent projections, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%, reaching approximately USD 1,779.8 million by 2033.

This growth is largely driven by ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare sector, which are enhancing treatment options and improving patient outcomes for those diagnosed with HER2-positive gastric cancer. As research and development in targeted therapies continue to advance, the market is poised for sustained growth over the next decade.

The anticipated expansion reflects the critical importance of innovation in the treatment of gastric cancer, particularly for patients with HER2-positive tumors, who require specialized and effective therapeutic approaches. The market’s growth underscores the healthcare industry’s commitment to improving cancer care and addressing the needs of patients worldwide.

For instance, in January 2021, the U.S. FDA approved Enhertu, an antibody-drug conjugate product for treating HER-2-positive metastatic gastric cancers. Additionally, the increasing number of special designations for drugs in the pipeline is also expected to fuel the growth of the market.

North America dominates the HER 2 positive gastric cancer market due to the presence of key market players’ presence, along with recent product launches and established healthcare infrastructure, which will accelerate the market’s growth in the region. The significant R&D investments in Europe abode well for market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on therapy, the targeted therapy segment dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of over 55.4%.

China is poised to yield a CAGR of 3.2% with respect HER2 positive gastric cancer in 2033

“Technological advancement in healthcare and increase in the prevalence of gastric cancer is expected to radically transform the HER 2 positive gastric cancer market in the coming years,” comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Hutchison Medipharma

LintonPharm

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Sanofi

Pfizer

Novartis AG

Manufacturers and players functional in the global HER 2 positive gastric cancer market are adopting various corporate growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion, among others.

In September 2022 -Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc announced a phase 1 clinical trial of the company’s HLX22, an anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 (HER2) humanised monoclonal antibody(mAb) injection, has been completed in patients with HER2 overexpressing advanced solid tumours. The results of this study demonstrated the good safety and tolerability of HLX22.

In January 2022 — LintonPharm Co., Ltd., a China-based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, announces that it has completed the enrollment of stage 1 of the global phase III trial (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04222114). This trial evaluates the safety and efficacy of Catumaxomab, a bispecific monoclonal antibody, in adult patients with advanced Gastric Cancer with Peritoneal Carcinomatosis (GCPC).

Key Segments Covered in HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Industry Survey

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market by Therapy:

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Targeted Therapy

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market by Stage:

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

HER2 Positive Gastric Cancer Market by End-User:

Ambulatory surgery centres,

Hospitals and Specialty clinics

Others

