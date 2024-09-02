Global Retinal Gene Therapy Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 235.4 Million by 2033

In coming years, the global retinal gene therapy market will likely grow significantly due to a number of factors that will increase demand for efficient therapies. Recent market research projects that the market for retinal gene therapy will develop at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period and reach a value of USD 235.4 Million in 2033.

One of the prominent factors is the growing incidence rate of inherited retinal diseases globally, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa, and other inherited forms of blindness, creating a massive unaddressed patient pool that retinal gene therapy could treat. This high unmet need has given powerful impetus to the rise of innovative gene therapies to fulfill these unmet medical needs.

Advances in technology in gene therapy research and development, which have expedited the delivery and execution of retinal gene therapy. Favorable regulatory frameworks, strong governmental support, and funding towards retinal gene therapy research and development, further enhancing market growth.

Expansion opportunities in new geographic regions and the potential for new therapies beyond the gene therapy space for the betterment of vision research.

The retinal gene therapy market is expected to continue experiencing rapid growth with the potential to reach new milestones and provide breakthrough treatments for inherited retinal diseases and other forms of blindness.

In conclusion, the retinal gene therapy market is expected to continue on a trajectory of rapid growth with the global incidence of retinal diseases and the need for treatments driving the need for continued innovation and research in the field.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By indication, Stargardt disease segment held a prominent market share of about 8% in the global market, in 2022 owed to its high prevalence creating high demand for retinal gene therapy.

By end user, hospitals held a market share of around 6% in 2022 as they provide specialization and expertise in delivering the therapy.

North America dominated the global market with U.S. contributing around USD 30.8 Million in 2022.

“Technological advancements and increasing capital investment in research and development efforts by the government and private organizations to create lucrative opportunities for the retinal gene therapy market throughout the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

The market is characterized by a high level of market concentration, with a few key players dominating the market. However, these key players aim to promote innovation via continuous developments of new therapeutic pipelines and strategic collaborations, driving competition, and new commercial opportunities.

In October 2020, Novartis acquired Vedere Bio, a company that specializes in optogenetics and AAV gene therapy.

Key Companies Profiled:

Gyroscope Therapeutics (Novartis)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Spark Therapeutics

Adverum Biotechnologies

REGENXBIO Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Nightstar Therapeutics

MeiraGTx Holdings plc

GenSight Biologics

RetroSense Therapeutics

Second Sight Medical Products

Oxford Biomedica

Hemera Biosciences

Adverio Pharmaceuticals

Key Market Segments Covered in Retinal Gene Therapy Market Industry Analysis:

By Indication:

Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA)

Stargardt Disease

Choroideremia

X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

