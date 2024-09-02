Air Traffic Management Market 2030 – Emerging Technologies Offer New Possibilities

The global air traffic management market size is expected to reach USD 15.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by several factors, such as the integration of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), into air traffic management systems to improve efficiency and safety. Moreover, the use of automation in air traffic control processes reduces human error, further enhancing operational reliability.

Air traffic is significantly rising due to economic growth in certain regions, leading to increased disposable income, and affordable airfares are driving the demand for air travel. Such increased air traffic volume needs to be handled more efficiently to prevent congestion and delays. Therefore, efficient airspace management is essential as airports near capacity, with advanced air traffic systems key to managing more flights safely. This is expected to fuel market growth shortly.

However, the aviation industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact, including noise pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Efficient air traffic management software plays a significant role in achieving these environmental goals and limit the carbon footprint which helps to optimize flight paths and reducing unnecessary fuel consumption. Additionally, the software minimizes the time aircraft spend in holding patterns or on the ground, emissions, and noise pollution are significantly reduced. This shift towards sustainability fuels the demand for advanced air traffic management solutions.

Air Traffic Management Market Report Highlights:

Based on technology, the communication systems led the market with the largest revenue share of over 33% in 2023. The growth is attributed to the increasing need for real-time data exchange and enhanced communication between aircraft and ground control

Based on component, the hardware segment held the market with the largest revenue share of nearly 60% in 2023. The growth is driven by advancements in surveillance technologies, radar systems, communication equipment, and surged investments in airport modernization projects.

Based on airport size, the large airport size segment led the market with the largest revenue share of over 57% in 2023, owing to the increasing air travel demand and the need for enhanced operational efficiency.

North America dominated the air traffic management market with the largest revenue share of over 33% in 2023. The growth is attributed to advancements in air traffic management technologies, combined with increasing investments air traffic control infrastructure.

List of Key Players in the Air Traffic Management Market

Thales S.A.

RTX Corporation

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Frequentis AG

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Airbus SE

Saab AB

