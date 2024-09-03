Bulletproof Glass Market Innovations 2030: Advances in Protective Technologies

The global bulletproof glass market size is expected to reach USD 16.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the rising need of bulletproof glass for safety and security measures across various sectors, including automotive, military, banking & finance, and architectural applications.

The surge in automotive and military spending for the use of bulletproof glasses around the globe is anticipated to drive the market further as many countries are emphasis to strengthen national security and defense capabilities amidst growing geopolitical tensions and security challenges. Moreover, countries are taking initiatives that have boosted investment in enhancing the safety and effectiveness of military infrastructure and equipment. This includes fortifying vehicles, bases, and command centers with bulletproof glass to protect personnel from threats such as gunfire, explosions, and shrapnel.

Due to rapid digitization, physical transactions in banking and financial institutions have decreased. However, the threat to physical security remains a concern. As a result, the use of bulletproof or bullet-resistant glass is increasing in the banking sector to deter robberies, mitigate risks, and ensure a secure environment for transactions. Bulletproof glass is made from layers of polycarbonate or acrylic and glass, which prevents bullet attacks and enhances the security of the place.

Bulletproof Glass Market Report Highlights:

Based on application, defense & VIP vehicles dominated the market and held the largest revenue share in 2023, and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for bulletproof glasses for armored cars, military vehicles, embassies, government vehicles, personnel transportation, and other important people.

Based on end use, the automotive segment dominated and held the largest revenue market share of over 52% in 2023. The demand for bulletproof glass in vehicles is fueling the market growth as the need for security for high-profile individuals is increased in the regions with high crime rates.

North America is witnessing a strong demand driven by security concerns, particularly within the U.S., which has one of the highest firearm ownership rates in the world.

List of Key Players in the Bulletproof Glass Market

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Armar Glass

China Specialty Glass Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Glass Holdings Inc.

W. Price Security

Guardian Industries

National Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint Gobain S.A.

Smartglass International

