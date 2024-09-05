Dermatology Devices Market Research, Advancements In Skin Care Technologies

Dermatology Devices Industry Overview

The global dermatology devices market size was valued at USD 15.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.64% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is contributing largely to the high demand for the skin care instruments market. Furthermore, growing awareness among people about the aesthetic appeal and technological advancements in skin care instruments are also increasing the adoption of these devices significantly. The rise in disposable income is also considered as one of the important factors driving the market growth of dermatology devices.

Skin cancer prevalence is increasing, with melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers rising. The Skin Cancer Foundation reports that every year in the U.S., approximately 10,130 people die due to melanoma. Additionally, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, globally, the number of new melanoma skin cancer is estimated to increase from 324,635 in 2020 to 413,132 by 2030. As a result, there is a growing demand for quick and accurate diagnosis of skin disorders, and it is expected to boost the market in forecast years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industries. Due to the pandemic, there has been a decrease in the number of patients visiting hospitals and clinics for non-essential medical procedures, including those related to dermatology. This has led to a decline in the demand for dermatological instruments, such as laser therapy and microdermabrasion instruments. However, the market for dermatological devices has seen a V shape recovery. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of dermatological tools is beginning to recover to its pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, the market has witnessed high demand due to the backlog of 2020 and increased interest from people related to dermatological procedures. The dermatological devices market has witnessed high volatility during the past few months and is expected to return to its normal growth trend by 2023.

The dermatology devices market is developing rapidly due to growing aesthetic awareness. In the current scenario, people of all age groups are increasingly concerned about enhancing their aesthetic appeal. Complete skin rejuvenation improves the aesthetic appeal of a person. There has been a noticeable trend towards utilizing technologically advanced equipment in the field of dermatology. These devices help diagnose and treat various skin diseases accurately and improve one’s overall appearance. The advent of non-invasive laser therapies has particularly led to a surge in demand for such advanced equipment.

Key Dermatology Devices Company Insights

• Alma Lasers is a company providing light-based, laser, ultrasound, and radiofrequency solutions in surgical and aesthetic fields. The company is present in over 80 countries across the globe. It operates through three major business segments: Surgical, beauty solutions, and medical aesthetic solutions.

• Cynosure, Inc. is a manufacturer of light-based systems used in medical and aesthetic procedures. The company’s products are used in procedures such as body contouring, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and scar reduction. It holds 37 patents and has its own distribution channel with subsidiaries in over 60 countries across the globe.

• 3Gen is a medical devices company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of DermLite. The company offers a wide range of dermatoscopes for diagnosis of various skin care conditions and diseases. Majority of the company’s products are used for skin cancer detection.

• Image Derm, Inc. is a medical devices company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of microdermabrasion devices. The company offers products for crystal microdermabrasion, diamond microdermabrasion, and serum infusion. It offers its diverse products for various end-use settings such as beauty salons, dermatology clinics, and spas.

Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the biosensors market report on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:

Dermatology Devices Production Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Diagnostic Devices

o Dermatoscopess

o Microscopes

o Other Imaging Devices

o Biopsy Devices

• Treatment Devices

o Light Therapy Devices

o Lasers

o Electrosurgical Equipment

o Liposuction Devices

o Microdermabrasion Devices

o Cryotherapy Devices

Dermatology Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Diagnostic Devices

o Skin Cancer Diagnosis

o Other

• Treatment Devices

o Hair Removal

o Skin Rejuvenation

o Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal

o Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

o Body Contouring and Fat Removal

o Cellulite Reduction

o Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

o Others

Dermatology Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Dermatology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Indonesia

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Chile

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Kuwait

o Israel

o Turkey

Key Companies profiled:

• Alma Lasers GmbH

• Cynosure, Inc.

• Solta Medical, Inc.

• Cutera, Inc.

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Canfield Scientific, Inc.

• 3Gen

• Aesthetic Group

• Ambicare Health

• Image Derm, Inc

Recent Developments

• In July 2023, Canfield Scientific had announced the 25th World Congress of Dermatology, which was held from the 4th to the 7th of July at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. It comprised in-person demonstrations of its advanced and latest dermatology devices and solutions, including IntelliStudio, VEOS, DermaGraphix, and VECTRA WB360.

• In April 2023, Canfield Scientific was certified to both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 standards for its quality management system.

• In February 2023, Candela Corporation, a global manufacturer of medical aesthetic devices announced that the dual-wavelength Frax Pro non-ablative fractional laser platform and the Nordlys multi-application platform with Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) were licensed and made available by Health Canada.