Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market 2030 – The Key to Protecting Your Cloud-Native Applications

The global cloud-native application protection platform market size is expected to reach USD 38.01 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is witnessing an upward trend attributed to the large transition towards cloud-native applications and the growing requirement for better security solutions. Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP)s provide complete protection for cloud-native environments, including various security aspects such as compliance management, runtime protection, and workload protection.

The transition to microservices and containerization has made it challenging for conventional security approaches to maintain the security of applications. CNAPPs overcome this inadequacy by enhancing visibility and control over distributed, dynamic environments. These technologies aid in improving response capabilities and threat detection by assessing extensive amounts of data and identifying real-time anomalies. In addition, the increasing adoption of DevSecOps practices integrates security into the development and operations processes, thus driving the market growth for CNAPPs.

The ever-increasing cyberattacks on cloud-native applications have increased awareness of the necessity to implement robust security measures. To protect sensitive data and build customer trust, organizations are primarily prioritizing security. The inclusion of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in CNAPPs helps improve response capabilities and threat detection through the assessment and analysis of extensive data and the identification of potential threats in real-time.

Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market Report Highlights:

Based on offering, the platform segment held the largest revenue share of over 60% in 2023. Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs) provide a comprehensive security framework designed to safeguard cloud-native environments. These platforms integrate various security tools and practices to ensure robust protection throughout the application lifecycle, from development to deployment and beyond.

In terms of deployment, the hybrid cloud segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The demand for hybrid CNAPP is driven by the need for consistent security policies across diverse environments, seamless data integration, and flexibility in resource allocation.

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest revenue share, over 58%, in 2023. Large enterprises take a distinct approach to CNAPPs, focusing on comprehensive, enterprise-grade security solutions to manage complex infrastructures and diverse application ecosystems.

Based on end use, the telecom segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. In the transition to 5G networks, the proliferation of IoT devices and the expansion of edge computing are significantly driving the demand for cloud-native application protection.

The North America market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud technologies by enterprises across various industries. The region’s advanced IT infrastructure, combined with a high rate of digital transformation initiatives, drives the demand for robust cloud security solutions.

