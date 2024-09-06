Autotransfusion Devices Market 2030: The Impact of Chronic Diseases

The global autotransfusion devices market size is expected to reach USD 739.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increasing number of surgical procedures owing to the growing prevalence of lifestyle changes and chronic disease is majorly driving the growth of the company.

The rising geriatric population is a significant factor driving the market growth. As the global population continues to age, the demand for advanced healthcare services and orthopedic surgery procedures, including surgeries requiring blood transfusions are also at arise. Furthermore, autotransfusion systems play a significant role intraoperative blood loss management and promoting hemostasis during complex surgical procedures, thereby enhancing surgical outcomes and aiding in patient recovery. This contributes to market expansion due to the growing demand for advanced surgical interventions including organ transplantation, oncology, and cardiovascular surgery.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Autotransfusion Devices Market

Factors such as dietary habits and the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle leading to physical inactivity are contributing to the increased cardiovascular morbidities in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, agreements, partnerships, & collaborations among market players are further propelling the market growth. In addition, the rising incidence of neurological and orthopedic disorders, and the high prevalence of ENT disorders in the country are likely to boost market stakes.

Autotransfusion Devices Market Report Highlights:

The autotransfusion systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.4% in 2023. The growth is attributed to several benefits it offers over traditional blood transfusion methods. It reduces the risk related to transfusion, such as reactions, infections, and complications associated with allogeneic blood transfusions.

The cardiovascular surgeries segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.0% in 2023. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally is a significant factor driving the growth of this segment.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.2% in 2023. The increasing number of surgeries being performed in hospitals globally is driving the segment growth. Advancements in autotransfusion technology have led to more efficient and user-friendly systems, making them more appealing to hospitals looking to enhance their surgical capabilities.

The U.S. autotransfusion devices market held the largest share in 2023, in the North American region, owing to the aging population of older individuals. The U.S. is experiencing a rise in the prevalence of heart problems, attributed to the fast-paced and stressful lifestyle of its population.

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

List of Key Players in the Autotransfusion Devices Market

Atrium Orthopedic Surgeries Corporation

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Beijing ZKSK Technology Co. Ltd

Fresenius SE & Co. KGA

LivaNova Inc

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Haematonics Corporation

Braile Biomedica

Redax

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database