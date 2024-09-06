Coagulants Market Dynamics: Exploring Patient Needs and Healthcare Advances

The global coagulants market size is expected to reach USD 17.01 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The market in healthcare is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders and chronic diseases that require blood clotting factors for treatment. Conditions like hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and thrombophilia necessitate the use of coagulants to manage and control them effectively. The rising incidence of these disorders globally is propelling the demand for this market.

The convenient treatment options and technological advancements drive growth by expanding the range of available therapies and enhancing patient adherence to treatment regimens. For instance, In April 2024, Avenacy launched its FDA-approved Desmopressin Acetate Injection in the U.S., serving as a generic alternative to DDAVP Injection. This medication is aimed at treating central diabetes insipidus, hemophilia A, and Type I von Willebrands disease. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and policies aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and promoting preventive care are boosting the industry.

Government authorities are highly focusing on enhancing access to quality healthcare services, including diagnostic testing facilities for early detection and management of disorders such as clotting factor deficiencies and hypercoagulable states. Funds for research and development activities focused on hemostasis and thrombosis have also encouraged business players to invest in developing cutting-edge technologies. For instance, initiatives like the National Hemophilia Program are done in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. to support research efforts to advance hemostasis-related treatments.

Coagulants Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the systemic coagulants segment dominated and accounted for a share of 43.70% in 2023. A systemic coagulant is shaped by factors including the rise in bleeding disorders, surgeries, and trauma incidents

Based on application, the surgeries segment held the largest share of 65.0% in 2023. This is driven by the global increase in surgical procedures and a growing number of elective and emergency surgeries across specialties like orthopedics, neurology, and general surgery

Based on route of administration, the parenteral administration held the largest share of 55.22% in 2023. Parenteral administration, involving injections directly into the body through routes like intravenous, intramuscular, or subcutaneous injections, is crucial.

The coagulants market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.4% share in 2023. There is an increasing prevalence of von Willebrand disease and other blood loss diseases that require coagulation factors for treatment in the North American region

List of Key Players in the Coagulants Market

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

Grifols S.A.

Amgen Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

