Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Regional Dynamics And Insights Into Consumer Demand

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market size was valued at USD 40.82 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. The rapid expansion of the hospitality and tourism sector and the growing preference among end-consumers for takeaway meals are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing regulatory implications resulting in the adoption of lower global warming potential (GWP) commercial refrigerants coupled with ongoing technological breakthroughs will also provide growth prospects for the market.

 

A considerable rise in the international food trade has also boosted the demand for commercial refrigeration systems for frozen foods, processed foods, and seafood required for to storage and transportation. The continual innovations and rapid improvements in technologies, including liquid-vapor compression and ammonia absorption systems, are driving the product demand further. Various leading manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities to enhance the design and temperature control of their products to gain a competitive edge in the industry. The increasing need to control and monitor the environment of a commercial kitchen is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the refrigeration industry over the forecast period.

 

Products equipped with automated or smart refrigeration controls are gaining massive traction in the market. As per the Federal Energy Management Program, commercial refrigerators with ENERGY STAR certification consume 1.89 kWh energy per day on an average, while refrigerators with lesser efficiency consume energy of around 4.44 kWh per day. The increasing demand for energy-efficient commercial refrigeration units driven by the rising awareness about their environment-friendly and cost-effective nature is encouraging the market players to develop innovative designs.

 

Climate concerns related to high GWP refrigerants, such as global warming and ozone depletion, are urging manufacturers to produce alternatives. The rising demand for technologies that can address hazardous gas emissions has urged market participants to equip their products with advanced magnetic refrigeration systems. These systems also improve the energy efficiency of refrigeration equipment, thereby minimizing operational costs. As per the U.S. Department of Energy statistics, these systems are highly energy-efficient and can help in energy saving of up to 30%.

 

The worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis led to the establishment of stringent containment measures, resulting in a temporary halt in the manufacturing and shipment of commercial refrigeration equipment. However, the pandemic created a strong demand for vaccine production and storage, which triggered the demand for cold storage solutions to support the mass immunization program against the coronavirus. The accelerating usage of vaccine storage units is likely to propel the demand for transportation refrigeration equipment in the subsequent years.

 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation

 

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial refrigeration equipment market report based on the product, application, system type, refrigerant, capacity, distribution channel, and region

 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Transportation Refrigeration Equipment
    • Trailers
    • Trucks
    • Shipping Containers
  • Refrigerators & Freezers
    • Walk-in-Refrigerators
    • Reach-in Refrigerators
    • Chest
  • Beverage Refrigeration
  • Display Showcases
    • Ice Cream Cabinets
    • Bakery/Deli Display
    • Others
  • Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment
  • Other Equipment

 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Self-contained
  • Remotely Operated

 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Less than 50 cu. Ft
  • 50 to 100 cu. Ft
  • More than 100 cu. Ft

 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Food Service
  • Food & Beverage Retail
    • Hypermarkets
    • Supermarkets
    • Convenience Store
    • Specialty Food Store
    • Others
  • Hotels and Hospitality
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Healthcare
  • Biotechnology
  • Chemicals
  • Others

 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Refrigerant Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Synthetic Refrigerants (HFCs, HCFCs)
  • Natural Refrigerants
    • Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
    • Ammonia (NH3)
    • Others

 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)
  • Distributors and Wholesalers
  • Retailers

 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa

 

Key Companies profiled:

  • AHT Cooling Systems GmbH
  • Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico
  • Carrier
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Dover Corporation
  • Electrolux AB
  • Hussmann Corporation
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • Johnson Control
  • Lennox International Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Whirlpool Corporation

 

Recent Developments

  • In January 2024, Hussmann Corporation, a retail refrigeration systems company, launched Evolve Technologies, a new offering focused on the development of technologies that facilitate the use of environmentally friendly refrigerants.
  • In January 2022, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration installed its PowerCO2OL refrigeration system at a COVID-19 vaccine storage warehouse in Spain. This system uses carbon dioxide, a natural refrigerant, and serves as a sustainable and low global warming potential refrigerant to help preserve critical vaccines in Spain.

