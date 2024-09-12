Food Processing Equipment Market 2030: The Future of Food Safety

The global food processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 69.30 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The changing lifestyle of people, increasing inclination toward nutritious food, and awareness about the health benefits of marine products are expected to surge the product demand over the coming years.

Population growth and rising disposable income, along with increasing urbanization, are expected to drive the consumption of processed foods, which, in turn, is expected to benefit the industry growth. Moreover, the governments of Middle Eastern countries are focusing on reducing their reliance on the petroleum sector and promoting investments in industries, such as construction, automotive, and food and beverage.

Farmed fish solutions for the marine industry had provided a convenient solution for the demand-supply imbalance. However, the industry witnessed a price hike for fresh and processed fish. The positive economic condition of the market and potential customers are some of the prominent factors that assure the prominent growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rising population, dietary shifts, and a rise in spending power influence the market growth, which exerts pressure on the industry to fulfill the ever-increasing demand of the world. In addition, the growing need for equipment in the wake of the rising consumption of processed foods in the developing economies in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the industry.

Food Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

By type, the processing equipment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the high demand for processed products and the increasing popularity of healthy and packaged food

Based on mode of operation, the automatic processing equipment segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to the high demand for technological development, growing use of automation, and strong research and development capabilities of market players

The rise in demand for fast and packaged food is expected to compel manufacturers to expand their production capabilities, which is likely to trigger product demand over the forecast period

The market in Brazil is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the untapped opportunities and customer base

Industry participants are adopting strategies, including distribution network expansion, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, in order to gain a competitive edge in the industry

List of Key Players of Food Processing Equipment Market

BAADER Group

Marel

Bühler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Middleby Corporation

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Alfa Laval

Krones AG

JBT Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

LEHUI

Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L. (MAINCA)

FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l.

Bigtem Makine A.S.

TNA Australia Pty Limited

