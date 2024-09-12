Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Impact Of E-Commerce On Demand

Molded Pulp Packaging Industry Overview

The global molded pulp packaging market size was estimated at USD 5.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Factors attributing to market growth include increasing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly packaging solutions and increasing demand from end-use industries such as food packaging, healthcare, food service, electronics, and others. Manufacturers are striving for maintain healthy competitive environment across market space by implementing various strategies. For instance, in July 2023, Tekni-Plex, Inc. announced opening of their facility in Ohio, for manufacturing of specialty molded pulp products, especially fiber-based egg cartons.

Food packaging and foodservice industries together dominated North American molded pulp packaging market. This dominance can be correlated to huge demand for packaged food and on-the-go food serving. Commercial food service establishment accounted for over USD 813.4 billion of total food marketing system market and thus, emerged as a major segment of industry. Commercial food service category includes restaurants, caterers, cafeterias, fast-food outlets, and other institutions that prepare, sell, and serve food. With such institutions looking forward to new packaging solutions having minimal carbon footprint, molded pulp packaging market is expected to witness strong growth over coming years.

Trays dominated product segment in U.S. owing to growing awareness of environmental benefits of using sustainable packaging solutions, increasing demand for convenient and lightweight packaging options, and rise in e-commerce activities. Trays are widely used for packaging a wide range of products, including food items like fruits, vegetables, eggs, and meat. Demand for molded pulp trays is expected to continue to grow due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions.

Rising consumption of eggs and fresh fruits and growing demand for sustainable packaging are preponderance for molded pulp packaging market. Eggs are packaged in molded pulp trays and clamshells, which are then sold to restaurants, foodservice operators, and individual buyers. In addition, per capita egg consumption is increasing on a yearly basis across world. Thus, rising consumption of eggs, owing to expanding population, associated health benefits, and increasing demand for higher protein intake, is anticipated to drive demand for molded pulp packaging products, thereby propelling market growth.

Molded pulp bottles are typically made from paper pulp and water. The pulp is molded into the desired bottle shape and then dried. These bottles are used for packaging products like beverages, cosmetics, and other liquid or semi-liquid substances. Molded pulp corner protectors protect the corners of fragile or delicate items during shipping and transportation. They act as a cushion, absorbing shocks and preventing damage to the product.

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global molded pulp packaging market based on source, molded type, product, application, and region:

Molded Pulp Packaging Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Wood Pulp

• Non-wood Pulp

Molded Pulp Packaging Molded Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Thick Wall

• Transfer

• Thermoformed

• Processed

Molded Pulp Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Trays

• End Caps

• Bowls & Cups

• Clamshells

• Plates

• Others

Molded Pulp Packaging End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Food Packaging

• Food Service

• Electronics

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

Molded Pulp Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Southeast Asia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Brodrene Hartmann A/S

• Huhtamako Oyj

• CKF Inc

• Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC

• Genpak, LLC

• Eco-Products, Inc.

• Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

• Fabri-Kal

• Hentry Molded Products, Inc.

• Sabert Corporation

• HEFEI CRAFT TABLEWARE CO., LTD.

• Laizhou Guoliang Packing Products Co. Ltd

• MVI ECOPACK

• Pton Molded Fiber Products Co., Ltd

• Qingdao Xinya Molded Pulp Packaging Products Co., Ltd.

• Fuzhou Qiqi Paper Co., Ltd

• Shandong Upmax Packaging Group Co., Ltd.

• Huain, Inc.

Key Molded Pulp Packaging Company Insights

• In June 2023, ANTAIRA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC., announed their transition to complete molded pulp packaging for its network devices across North America in line with companies moving towards sustainable packaging solutions.

• In March 2023, Eco-Products, Inc.’s Vanguard clamshell became the first molded fiber product with no added PFAS received approval from Compost Manufacturing Alliance.

• In February 2023, Huhtamako Oyj announced acquisition of a joint venture foodservice distribution in Australia. With this acquisition, company is serving food services packaging solutions to a wide network of regional and metropolitan wholesalers, restaurant businesses, and others.