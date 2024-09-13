Texas Lung Care Associates Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Texas Lung Care Associates is excited to announce an official partnership with Remington College, a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas as a preferred employer partner.1

Texas Lung Care Associates is a pulmonology practice dedicated to providing quality care for patients. Triple-board-certified pulmonologist Dr. Gene Veley, MD FCCP and the Texas Lung Care Associates specialized team are highly experienced in the diagnosis, treatment and management of a wide range of lung-related health conditions.

Remington College offers Medical Assisting programs at 11 campuses in five states, so there are graduates ready to enter the field and provide service to patients in need of Texas Lung Care Associates’ services.

“At Texas Lung Care Associates, our commitment is to provide the highest standard of care to each patient through our supportive environment and personalized attention. Our knowledgeable staff strive to go above and beyond for each person we serve. We know that Remington College graduates will make a great addition to our team and provide the professional and compassionate experience Texas Lung Care Associates is known for.” – Deborah Veley, Practice Administrator

The Medical Assisting diploma and degree programs provide hands-on training in patient preparation, filing medical records, anatomy & physiology, and more, alongside doctors and nurses. Tuition for the Medical Assisting program includes the cost of students’ first attempt at the Certified Clinical Medical Assisting (CCMA) exam as well as the cost for the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting.

“Adding another Texas-based company as a referred employer partner for our Medical Assisting graduates is a great achievement and we’re excited to see our graduates thrive at Texas Lung Care Associates.” – Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About Texas Lung Care Associates

Texas Lung Care Associates is a warm and caring pulmonology practice dedicated to providing the highest standard of quality care for patients. Dr. Veley has advanced training in interventional pulmonology bronchoscopy techniques which facilitate early lung cancer detection, including Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) and state-of-the-art ION Robotic Navigational Bronchoscopy. Texas Lung Care also offers services not available at all practices, including the Aluna Spirometer for at-home lung health monitoring and the revolutionary Inspire Implant for qualified sleep apnea patients. Located in Grapevine, TX, Texas Lung Care Associates provides pulmonary care across Dallas and Fort Worth.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com