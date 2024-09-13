Future Electronics Announces Panasonic Industry’s PAN1782 Series Bluetooth® 5.3 LE RF Module

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce the availability of Panasonic Industry’s PAN1782 Series Bluetooth® 5.3 Low Energy (LE) RF Module, now equipped with cutting-edge direction-finding capabilities.

The PAN1782 Series leverages Bluetooth® 5.3’s advanced features, providing enhanced data transmission, direction-finding capabilities, and energy efficiency. Built on the powerful Nordic nRF52833 single-chip controller, this module offers larger amounts of broadcasted data, especially in connectionless applications, with a symbol rate of up to 2 Mbps using the high-speed LE 2M PHY.

For applications requiring extended range, the PAN1782 supports the LE Coded PHY at data rates of 500 kb/s or 125 kb/s, making it ideal for long-range communication needs.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/npi/panasonic-pan1782-bluetooth-low-energy-module.

For more information about Future Electronics and its office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

