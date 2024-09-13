Trust an Employment Lawyer for Help Defeating Non-Compete Agreements in New York

NEW YORK, NY, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Many employees have found themselves in the frustrating position of opportunity only to be deterred by a non-compete agreement. It’s a common source of frustration in many different industries. The intent behind a con-compete agreement is not to punish the employee that decides to move on but rather to protect the company’s proprietary interests. With that in mind, there are times that the agreement will impose strict restrictions and guidelines on an employee – guidelines which impede their ability to advance their career towards their goals. In some cases, non-compete agreements are not enforceable in New York, and an employment lawyer can help review and potentially defeat an agreement that is in place.

Ottinger Employment Lawyers office in New York, as well as several locations in California. They are heavily experienced with various employment laws, with a track record of defeating non-compete agreements. They have represented a number of employees facing these disputes, helping them come out on top so they can continue to advance their careers. Their services are designed to protect the employees’ rights, and they provide strong advocacy to do just that.

“Our firm has represented a wide range of employees facing non-compete disputes, from high-level executives to average blue-collar workers,” says Robert Ottinger, owner of Ottinger Employment Lawyers. “An employee should not have to be unnecessarily held back from these agreements. The sad truth is many employees don’t realize they even have a choice with an agreement like this. That’s why we’re here to help fight for their rights and ensure they are not unfairly restricted by such an agreement.”

It is not uncommon for a non-compete agreement to be presented to a brand-new employee when they do their new employee paperwork. In most cases, the agreement is presented in such a way that the employee doesn’t have a choice. Most agreements are written in such a way that the employee cannot go to work for a competitor or start their own business. However, the law says that the agreement can only protect legitimate business interests and may not hinder the employee’s ability to make a living. The agreements are scrutinized very closely by the court in New York. An unreasonable agreement will quickly be defeated when challenged.

Having the support of an employment lawyer for such an agreement is so important. Lawyers know the complexities of the law and have the expertise to help get the best outcome. Ottinger Employment Lawyers handles cases across all employment industries, with a strong focus on achieving the best possible outcome for every client they serve.

