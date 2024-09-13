Prevent Hospital Negligence in New Mexico with Poulos & Coates, LLP on Your Side

LAS CRUCES, NM, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — There’s no doubt that hospital negligence and medical malpractice is a big issue. When circumstances arise, they can have devastating consequences for patients and their families. Whether the negligence resulted in injury or unexpected death, there are ramifications to being the victim of such negligence. These lawyers are not just devoted to seeking compensation and recourse following negligence, but also working to prevent negligence in a hospital altogether, holding healthcare providers accountable for care.

Poulos & Coates, LLP is a leading medical malpractice law firm serving New Mexico. The firm proudly has more than 70 years of experience as trial lawyers and handling medical malpractice litigation. They are uniquely positioned to address the various complexities of medical cases. They are the only firm in the area that specializes in medical malpractice and hospital negligence. The law firm has a doctor and two nurses on staff that help to provide insight and medical expertise to various cases.

“Hospital negligence is often preventable. It’s so important that healthcare providers take every possible step to avoid errors and negligence,” says Greig Coates, a partner at the firm. “Our firm is here to advocate for these patients that have experienced negligence and are left with the harm caused from the experience. We just want to ensure hospitals and medical professionals that are negligent are held accountable, and the victims get the compensation they deserve.”

Hospitals and medical facilities should have very specific protocols in place to protect patients. In addition, there should be checks and balances that reflect commitment to patient-centered care and ensure protocols are followed. These professionals should receive comprehensive training, provide clear communication, document things properly, and go through a routine audit process to protect themselves and their patients.

Poulos & Coates, LLP understands that negligence isn’t just about following protocols. It’s about ensuring the facility has a culture of safety and accountability. The law firm is committed to fighting for those who have faced such an issue and working to fight for patient safety and improving the system. Hospital negligence can lead to severe injuries or even death. Poulos & Coates, LLP has been able to secure victims more than $300 million in payouts to their clients through trial verdicts and agreed upon settlements. They are champions of experienced trial lawyers there to advocate for victims.

You can learn more about the law firm on their website at https://pouloscoates.com/ and their Google profile. You can contact Poulos & Coates directly regarding questions or to set up a consultation.