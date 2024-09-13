AWC Ignites the Future of Mobility and Reshapes the Global Automotive Industry

Shenzhen, China, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Automotive World China 2024 (AWC), a complete ecosystem exchange platform for the total supply chain of new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, is set to transform the industry from November 6–8, 2024, at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center (Bao’an). This expansive event, spanning 50,000 square meters, will showcase cutting-edge innovations from manufacturers and solution providers representing over 50 countries and regions.

To ensure a comprehensive and focused experience, AWC 2024 will be organized into seven key sections: Automotive Electronic Components; Automotive New Materials; Software Defined Vehicles; Intelligent Vehicles and Internet of Vehicles; New Energy Vehicle Core Components, Electronic and Electrical Technology; New Energy Vehicle and Battery Technology; and Automotive Engineering and Assembly Technology. This structured approach will foster a more open, complete, and collaborative automotive ecosystem, unveiling more market-competitive products and solutions.

The momentum for AWC 2024 comes at a time of significant transformation within the automotive industry. The first half of 2024 saw a remarkable rise in the production and sales of new energy vehicles, with China’s cumulative output exceeding 30 million units by June. Chinese-brand passenger cars have captured over 60% of the market, reflecting the industry’s robust growth. This trajectory is expected to continue, driven by supportive policies such as the “old-for-new” vehicle replacement initiative and programs promoting new energy vehicles in rural areas, as noted by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

AWC 2024 is positioned at the forefront of the industry’s rapid shift towards electrification, intelligence, connectivity, and sustainable development. The event will spotlight critical topics, including smart cockpits, electronic and electrical architecture innovation, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. Nearly 20 forum activities will gather prominent representatives from domestic and international OEMs, supply chain companies, first-tier suppliers, government departments, and business associations to discuss developments and breakthroughs together via deep analysis of industrial upgrading trends and technological innovations.

In response to the increasing globalization of the automotive sector, the organizers of AWC have meticulously planned a series of activities, including International Exchange Day, factory visits, and international trade matchmaking throughout the show period. These activities aim to provide overseas visitors with an in-depth understanding of China’s automotive industry and its technological prowess, promoting international automotive trade and interaction via face-to-face exchange with Chinese OEMs, parts and components suppliers, and solution providers.

Pre-registration for AWC 2024 is now open. Register today at AWC to save USD15 for an onsite ticket via this link: https://ali2.infosalons.com.cn/reg/AWC24/registeren/login?type=31O69L. For more information, visit https://www.automotiveworld.cn/en-gb.html or contact Winnie Hu, AWC’s International Marketing Manager, at winnie.hu@rxglobal.com.