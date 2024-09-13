PortXchange Partners with The Economist Impact to Endorse 4th Annual Sustainability Week: Countdown to COP29

London, United Kingdom, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — PortXchange is actively contributing to the decarbonization debate by partnering with The Economist Impact for their 4th annual Sustainability Week: Countdown to COP29, taking place on 7-8 October 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and virtually. This collaboration reflects PortXchange’s ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability in the maritime sector and aligns with its mission to drive large-scale decarbonization across the industry.

The Sustainability Week, hosted by The Economist Impact, is a premier event that will gather over 100 influential speakers and more than 500 in-person attendees alongside an online audience of over 2,500. The event will spotlight key sectors, including manufacturing, supply chain, shipping, and agriculture, with a focus on practical solutions to achieve net-zero goals. New features for 2024 include the CSO Leaders Club, which offers exclusive meetings with the top 50 Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs), as well as 1-1 meetings and roundtables designed to facilitate deeper engagement and collaboration.

Stefana Sopco, Marketing Manager at PortXchange, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “Achieving large-scale maritime decarbonization depends on alignment and collaboration across the entire ecosystem. This year’s Sustainability Week aligns perfectly with our mission to lead meaningful conversations that drive real change, providing a unique platform to explore how various industries are advancing in decarbonization.” She continued, “We look forward to actively participating and gaining valuable insights from the distinguished speakers at the event.

Sjoerd De Jager, Managing Director and Cofounder at PortXchange, added: “PortXchange is committed to pushing the boundaries in the maritime industry by championing environmental responsibility and sustainability. Our partnership with The Economist Impact is a significant step forward in our mission to educate the market and advocate for sustainable practices. Despite our small size, we are dedicated to making a meaningful impact through rigorous research and innovation. Endorsing this year’s Sustainability Week: Countdown to COP29 allows us to drive positive change in the maritime sector and beyond.”