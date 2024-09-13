Amaris Granite: Cardiff’s Leading Supplier of Premium Marble and Granite Expands Offerings

London, United Kingdom, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Amaris Granite, a trusted name in the natural stone industry, is delighted to announce the expansion of its product line to include a more comprehensive selection of Cardiff Marble and Cardiff Granite. With a commitment to providing the highest quality materials, Amaris Granite sources its Cardiff Marble and Cardiff Granite from some of the finest quarries around the world. Each slab is carefully selected for its unique veining, colour, and durability, ensuring that clients receive only the best products for their projects.

The introduction of new Cardiff Marble varieties offers homeowners and designers an array of sophisticated options to enhance the elegance of any interior space. From classic white and grey hues to more striking patterns and colours, Cardiff Marble is perfect for creating luxurious countertops, flooring, and feature walls.

In addition to marble, Amaris Granite’s expanded range of Cardiff Granite provides a robust and versatile option for those seeking durable surfaces with a refined aesthetic. Known for its strength and resistance to wear, Cardiff Granite is ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Whether it’s a kitchen worktop, a bathroom vanity, or an outdoor patio, Cardiff Granite offers a wide variety of colours and finishes that can withstand the test of time while maintaining their beauty.

Amaris Granite’s expansion comes in response to the growing demand for high-quality natural stone in Cardiff. The company has invested in enhancing its showroom experience, allowing customers to view and select their preferred materials in person. Additionally, Amaris Granite’s team of experts is on hand to provide guidance and support throughout the selection and installation process, ensuring that each project meets the highest standards of craftsmanship. For further details, visit: https://www.amarisgranite.co.uk/granite-worktops-countertops