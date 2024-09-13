SortRefer Launches New Flexible Remortgage Product Series

Derby, UK, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Derby-based SortRefer, market leaders in the conveyancing and legal services sector, have announced the launch of a new Flexible Remortgage product series.

This new series expands on SortRefer’s existing range of remortgage legal options and offers enhanced pricing flexibility in direct response to broker feedback.

The Flexible Remortgage series was developed after brokers conveyed a need for more adaptable pricing structures within the existing ‘Fixed Price Remortgage’ packages. In response, SortRefer initially introduced a pilot product priced at £349, designed to address this need for flexibility.

After successfully completing a pilot scheme, SortRefer gathered additional feedback from brokers, leading to the decision to expand the offering into a full suite of six new Flexible Remortgage packages.

The initial £349 pilot has now been replaced by a broader range of options, with packages priced at £245, £295, £345, £395, £445, and £495.

Each package in the Flexible Remortgage series provides a base price that covers all necessary remortgage work and also allows brokers to adjust quotations to accommodate any additional work that may need to be carried out.

This approach helps brokers manage client expectations more effectively and tailor solutions to meet their specific needs.

SortRefer was launched in 2009 and its award-winning portal now provides a range of conveyancing and other ancillary services for brokers and their clients.

Commenting on the new product launch, Kevin Tunnicliffe, CEO of Sort Group, said:

“At SortRefer, we’re always looking to provide our brokers and clients with the best possible products. The launch of the Flexible Remortgage series is a direct result of our commitment to listening to broker feedback and responding with products that better serve their needs.

“This new range of packages is designed to offer both affordability and the flexibility brokers require in today’s market.”

SortRefer is a branch of Sort Group, which also includes Sort Move and Sort Legal.

Designed to support mortgage brokers and IFAs, SortRefer offers a range of products and services to assist clients with the home move and remortgage process.

SortRefer continues to set industry benchmarks, providing clients with transparent fee structures and delivering quick and cost-effective services, establishing themselves as a trusted choice for clients seeking conveyancing and legal solutions.