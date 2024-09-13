Water Quality Sensor Market 2030: Best Practices for Water Quality Monitoring

The global water quality sensor market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the growing global awareness about environmental conservation and the critical importance of water quality monitoring for both human health and ecosystem sustainability. The constituents such as rigid government regulations about water pollution control, advanced sensor technologies, and increasing demand from various industries are greatly supporting the market expansion.

Water quality possesses much importance, driving the growth trajectories in this market. The surge in demand for water quality sensors signifies a collective move towards more sustainable water resource management practices, reflecting an overarching trend towards environmental stewardship and the implementation of smart, technology-driven solutions to address global water quality challenges. Water quality sensors play a crucial role in monitoring the conditions of various water bodies, ensuring that the water remains safe for drinking, recreational activities, and habitat for aquatic life. These sensors measure parameters such as temperature, pH levels, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, and the presence of harmful chemicals or pathogens.

The utilization of advanced and more efficient provides real-time data, enabling immediate responses to pollution incidents and helping effectively manage water resources. This not only prevents health hazards but also supports the sustainability of ecosystems by maintaining the balance and cleanliness of water environments. Moreover, the integration of IoT with water quality monitoring systems offers the potential for real-time data collection and analysis, enabling more efficient water management practices. This technological leap opens doors for the development of new, more sensitive, and accurate sensors. In addition, the increasing focus on wastewater treatment and reuse in water-scarce regions spurs substantial growth opportunities in the market. There is also a growing trend towards the development of portable and user-friendly water quality testing kits for individual and community use, presenting an opportunity for expansion into new customer segments.

Water Quality Sensor Market Report Highlights:

Based on type, the TOC sensor held the highest revenue share of 25.6% of the global market in 2023. The significant role of TOC sensors in organic matter assessment in water is essential for environmental monitoring, wastewater treatment, and the safety of drinking water thereby contributing to the segment’s growth.

Based on end use, the industrial segment held a revenue share of 32.7% of the global market in 2023. This is driven by the need to maintain stringent water quality standards in various industrial processes.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region held a significant share of the global market in 2023. This is primarily due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the growing awareness of environmental concerns in densely populated countries such as China and India.

In January 2024, ABB Ltd. announced its strategic acquisition of Real Tech Inc., a pioneering firm specializing in real-time water quality monitoring technology. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of ABB’s portfolio into the burgeoning water quality management sector.

List of Key Players in the Water Sensor Quality Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hach Company (Danaher Corporation)

Xylem Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser Group

Atlas Scientific LLC

TriOS Mess- und Datentechnik GmbH

OTT Hydromet (Hach Company)

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

Eksoy Ltd.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Thames Water Utilities Limited

