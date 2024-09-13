Digital Map Market Applications In Transportation And Navigation

Digital Map Industry Overview

The global digital map market size was estimated at USD 18.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growing use of technologies in map making, and surveying followed by the increasing adoption of digital map across several industry verticals is driving the growth of digital maps. Besides, the growing internet penetration and increase in connected devices such as tablets, smartphones, and interactive displays for the adoption of map-based applications are expected to accelerate in forthcoming years. Moreover, the ongoing shift from personal navigation devices to smartphones and consumer-centric applications is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

The industry is anticipated to exhibit a rapid integration of geomatics systems such as mapping, Global Positioning System (GPS), with imagery, and major players increasingly attempting to develop and launch multi-platform applications. Furthermore, the rapid speed at which the automotive industry has been adopting digital mapping applications for utilization in self-driving cars is instrumental in rising the competition in the industry. The automotive applications are however, not only limited to self-driving cars but also include logistics control systems, fleet management, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), to name a few. For instance, HERE technologies with its mapping partners of the Asia Pacific region, Increment P (IPC)/Pioneer of Japan, NavInfo of China, and SK Telecom of Korea have formed OneMap Alliance to offer a unified worldwide mapping system.

The digital maps are more accurate in comparison to the printed maps and can be easily updated to perform user-specific tasks. They constitute a key component of geospatial technologies such as Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), geofencing, and geocoding. Moreover, there has been a consistent development and increasing adoption of new platforms for collecting Earth Observation (EO) data, including small satellites and drones, and High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS). It has resulted in increased coverage across satellite constellations, increased capture options, and more precise targeting, among other benefits.

The digital map construction, however, includes a considerable amount of investment in terms of sensors, the technology employed for data collection, and the mode of data collection, which can limit the number of players entering the development segment. Yet, a large number of application providers who cater to niche segments and utilize novel techniques to build upon the existing data sets are expected to flourish over the coming years.

Market players are focusing on forming strategic alliances and advancing the products to upgrade their offerings and brand position, creating a favorable environment for the reverse factoring services market. For instance, in January 2023, HERE launched a highly automated mapping system called UniMap. The system is designed to offer unbeaten levels of quality, freshness, and coverage. The system automates map creation and data processing wherever feasible and logical. Further, the automated mapping system aligns all standard definition (SD), advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition (HD) into one single uniformly defined digital representation of reality, accelerating the growth of digital map market.

Digital Map Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital map market based on type, usage, service, application, and region:

Digital Map Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Geographic Information System (GIS)

• LiDAR

• Digital Orthophotography

• Aerial Photography

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

Digital Map Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Consulting

• Development & Integration

• Support & maintenance

Digital Map Mapping Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Indoor

• Outdoor

• Metaverse

Digital Map Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Asset Tracking

• Geo-positioning and Geocoding

• Routing and Navigation

• Others (Reverse Geocoding, Real-time location data management, Catchment Analysis)

Digital Map End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Automotive

• Military & Defense

• Mobile Devices

• Enterprise Solutions

• Logistics, Travel, and Transportation

• Infrastructure Development and Construction

• Others (Oil & gas, Agriculture)

Digital Map Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• South America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.

• Apple Inc.

• Maxar Technologies.

• Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc.

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.).

• Getmapping PLC.

• HERE Holding Corporation

• Intermap Technologies Corporation

• NavInfo Co., Ltd.

• TomTom International BV

• Zenrin Co., Ltd.