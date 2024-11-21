Global Bone Densitometers Market on Track for Moderate Growth, Projected to Reach USD 438.2 Million by 2034

The global bone densitometers market is projected to witness steady growth over the next decade, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% from 2024 to 2034. Starting from a valuation of USD 349.1 million in 2024, the market is expected to reach around USD 438.2 million by 2034, driven by factors such as rising osteoporosis cases, increased incidences of fractures from road accidents and sports injuries, and notable advancements in bone mineral density testing.

Growing demand for bone densitometers is largely attributed to an aging global population, which faces heightened risks of osteoporosis, as well as lifestyle factors contributing to bone density issues across age groups. Recent advancements in testing technology have significantly improved the reliability of bone densitometers, increasing confidence among healthcare professionals in the results they yield. These breakthroughs not only enhance patient outcomes but also position bone densitometers as essential tools in preventive healthcare.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for robust healthcare infrastructure. As healthcare facilities worldwide continue to modernize, investments in high-precision diagnostic equipment like bone densitometers are expected to rise. The reinforcement of healthcare systems and increased government focus on modern diagnostic solutions will likely accelerate adoption rates in hospitals and clinics, supporting market growth.

However, the high cost of bone densitometers remains a barrier, particularly for low-income countries. The devices’ price point limits accessibility in certain regions, potentially restricting growth in underserved markets. Addressing affordability could open doors for greater market penetration globally, particularly in regions where healthcare resources remain constrained.

As the bone densitometers market continues to evolve, industry stakeholders are expected to focus on product innovation and cost-effective solutions to expand accessibility, enhance diagnostic capabilities, and ultimately improve patient care.

“DXA scanners that have made bone density testing easier and more accurate are gaining traction in the countries with robust healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, advancements in 3D bone density scans are getting popular fast, which has resulted in an emerging trend in recent years,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Global Bone Densitometer Market Study Report:

The bone densitometry industry in the United States is expected to advance at a sluggish 1% growth rate per year between 2024 and 2034.

The demand for bone densitometers in the United Kingdom is anticipated to surge at a higher 1.5% CAGR over the projected period.

China is the leading manufacturer of bone densitometers in Asia, and it is predicted to progress at a 3% CAGR by 2034.

India is witnessing a remarkable rise in the use of bone densitometers these years, which is expected to drive the regional market at 3.4% CAGR till 2034.

Competitive Landscape for Bone Densitometer Market Players:

The competition among bone densitometer manufacturers is moderate since few firms acquire almost three-fourths of the global market sales. However, adequate competition is resulting in collaborative research initiatives and new product developments by leading market players with higher funding capacity.

Recent Developments by the Bone Densitometer Manufacturers:

In February 2022, Aurora Spine Company and Echolight Medical teamed together to evaluate the bone mineral density (BMD) of osteoporosis patients to check the quality of their software platform. The two firms decided to complement each other in promoting their products to their respective clientele and prospects. The partnership was a part of the Aurora DEXA Platform, while Ecolight Medical is the maker of the radiation-free ‘EchoS portable densitometer.’

In May 2021, Echolight Company presented Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) technology for bone densitometry at the Florida Orthopedic Society Annual Scientific Meeting. This is the first portable type of bone densitometer that uses radiation-free technology and can safely monitor important bone health markers more frequently than any other testing technique.

Key Companies Profiled:

BeamMed Ltd.

CompuMed Inc.

Hologic Inc.

GE Healthcare

DMS Group

Bone Densitometer Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type:

Axial Bone Densitometry Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Quantitative Computed Tomography

Peripheral Bone Densitometry Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Radiographic Absorptiometry Quantitative Ultrasound Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography



By End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

