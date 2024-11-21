Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market to Reach USD 223.5 Million by 2027, Growing at a 4.4% CAGR

The global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is on a steady growth trajectory, with a projected increase from USD 180.2 million in 2022 to USD 223.5 million by the end of 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Endoscopic ultrasound needles are crucial tools in minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, enabling healthcare providers to accurately access and sample tissues for the evaluation of conditions such as cancers, gastrointestinal disorders, and pancreatic diseases. The demand for these advanced medical devices is being driven by increasing awareness of early-stage disease detection and the growing preference for less invasive procedures.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Advances in Diagnostic Procedures: The growing adoption of endoscopic ultrasound technology in diagnostic and therapeutic applications is contributing to the increasing demand for specialized ultrasound needles.

Rising Incidence of Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Disorders: The prevalence of conditions such as gastrointestinal cancer and pancreatic diseases is boosting the need for effective diagnostic tools like endoscopic ultrasound needles.

Preference for Minimally Invasive Techniques: There is an increasing shift toward minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, which provide quicker recovery times and reduced patient discomfort compared to traditional methods.

This growth in the market for endoscopic ultrasound needles highlights their crucial role in improving patient outcomes through accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases : The rise in gastrointestinal and lung cancers is a significant factor driving demand for endoscopic ultrasound procedures, which require specialized needles for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

: The rise in gastrointestinal and lung cancers is a significant factor driving demand for endoscopic ultrasound procedures, which require specialized needles for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Technological Advancements : Innovations in endoscopic techniques and needle designs are enhancing the efficacy and safety of procedures, further promoting market growth.

: Innovations in endoscopic techniques and needle designs are enhancing the efficacy and safety of procedures, further promoting market growth. Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: There is an increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic options, which endoscopic ultrasound needles facilitate.

Applications

Endoscopic ultrasound needles are primarily used for: Biopsy Procedures : Acquiring tissue samples for pathological examination. Aspiration Procedures : Removing fluid or cysts from the body.



Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market due to a high prevalence of cancer and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, regions like Asia-Pacific are anticipated to experience significant growth due to rising healthcare investments and increasing awareness about advanced diagnostic techniques.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of endoscopic ultrasound needles are investing in advanced technologies and research & development activities for new product launches. Geographical expansion by collaborating with regional players is also a key focus area of endoscopic ultrasound needle suppliers.

For instance,

In 2021, in collaboration with the ESGE (European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy) and three internationally renowned EUS experts, SonoScape Medical launched the latest addition to its endoscopy product line, the linear echoendoscope EG-UC5T, in the form of a webinar, where experts discussed tricks to a successful EUS-FNA.

In 2021, Micro-Tech Endoscopy introduced the Areus FNA Needle and Trident FNB Needle, an upgraded version of the company’s endoscopic ultrasound needles.

Key Companies Profiled

ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.; Boston Scientific Corporation; CONMED Corporation; Cook Group Incorporated; Medi-Globe Corporation; Medtronic Plc; Micro-Tech Endoscopy; Olympus Corporation; Medline Industries, Inc.; CIVCO Medical Solutions; Protek Medical Products Inc.; Spectra Medical Devices, Inc.; Limaca-medical

A Detailed Full Report

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Industry Survey

By Product:

Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA)

Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)

By Application:

Bronchial EUS Needles

Enteral EUS Needles

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

East Asia Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

South Asia & Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

