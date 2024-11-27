Automotive Lead Acid Battery Industry: Market Trends, Key Drivers, and Future Outlook | FMI Reports

The global automotive lead acid battery industry is anticipated to be valued at USD 28.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 47 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The Automotive Lead Acid Battery Industry remains a cornerstone of the automotive sector, powering traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and providing critical support for modern electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models. As one of the oldest and most widely used types of automotive batteries, lead acid batteries have evolved over decades to meet the increasing demand for reliable, cost-effective energy storage solutions in vehicles. Despite the rise of alternative battery technologies, lead acid batteries continue to be a preferred choice due to their established performance, recyclability, and relatively low cost.

The automotive lead acid battery market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by the continued reliance on these batteries in conventional vehicles, the expansion of hybrid and electric vehicles, and the growing demand for advanced automotive features that require efficient energy storage. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainability and the importance of battery recycling are further fueling the market’s development.

Key Drivers:

Lead acid batteries remain the primary energy source for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The continued large-scale production and demand for conventional vehicles ensure the stability and growth of the automotive lead acid battery market.

Growing Demand for Start-Stop Systems: The increasing adoption of start-stop technology in vehicles is boosting the demand for lead acid batteries. These systems, which automatically shut off the engine when the vehicle is idling and restart it when needed, require batteries capable of handling frequent charge and discharge cycles, making lead acid batteries ideal for this application.

Cost-Effectiveness and Reliability: Lead acid batteries offer a low-cost, reliable solution for energy storage compared to other advanced battery technologies. This cost-effectiveness is particularly important in price-sensitive markets and regions with high vehicle production volumes, making lead acid batteries the preferred choice in mass-market automotive applications.

Rise in Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (HEV/EV) Adoption: While lithium-ion batteries dominate the fully electric vehicle market, lead acid batteries still play an important role in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and certain electric vehicle applications. In these vehicles, lead acid batteries provide supplementary power storage and support functions such as regenerative braking and auxiliary power systems.

Sustainability and Battery Recycling: Lead acid batteries are among the most recycled consumer products globally. With growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, the high recyclability of lead acid batteries provides a compelling advantage over other battery types, especially as the automotive industry faces increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices.

Advancements in Battery Technology and Durability: Innovations in lead acid battery technology, such as improved battery designs, enhanced durability, and better charge retention, are driving the market. Newer types of lead acid batteries, such as absorbed glass mat (AGM) and enhanced flooded batteries (EFB), are being adopted for their superior performance, longer lifespan, and better efficiency.

Key Takeaways:

Dominance in Conventional Vehicles: Lead acid batteries will continue to be a primary power source for starting, lighting, and ignition systems in conventional vehicles, driving steady demand in the automotive battery market.

Boost from Start-Stop Technology: The increasing use of start-stop systems in vehicles is fueling demand for lead acid batteries, which are well-suited to handle the frequent charge and discharge cycles of these systems.

Cost-Effective and Reliable: Lead acid batteries offer an affordable and dependable solution for energy storage, making them a top choice in the global automotive market, especially in regions with a high volume of conventional vehicle production.

Role in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles: Despite the rise of lithium-ion batteries, lead acid batteries still serve an important role in hybrid and electric vehicles, particularly in supporting auxiliary power functions and regenerative braking.

Sustainability Advantage: The high recyclability of lead acid batteries positions them as a sustainable option in the automotive industry, aligning with the growing push for environmentally friendly practices.

Innovation Driving Market Growth: Technological advancements in lead acid battery design, including improved durability and performance, are enhancing the value proposition of these batteries in modern vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive lead acid battery market is highly competitive, with several key industry players investing heavily in the production of these batteries.

The key industry players are Clarios, GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Leoch International Technology Limited, Exide Industries Ltd., EnerSys Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Exide Technologies Inc., CSB Battery Company Limited.

Some recent developments in the market are:

Key market players are leveraging organic growth strategies like acquisition, mergers, tie-ups, and collaboration to bolster their product portfolio. This is expected to propel the global automotive lead acid battery market.

Clarios introduced the Smart AGM 12V batteries in January 2023, intended for use in the computer and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) systems of electric vehicles.

On July 13, 2022, Panasonic Corporation, the largest manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries in the world, joined forces with Kansas for economic development with the aim of driving forward the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the United States.

On March 13, 2021, General Motors Company made significant progress in its development of the next-generation Ultium chemistry. This advancement was made in anticipation of a new joint development agreement with Solid Energy Systems, aimed at expediting the transition towards an electric future.

In 2020, a notable collaboration was initiated between GS Yuasa International Ltd. and another entity to establish regional energy hubs in the UK. As part of this venture, a project was launched in conjunction with Albion Community Power, integrating Yuasa’s hybrid lead/lithium battery system with renewable wind and solar energy sources.

Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Industry Survey

By Battery Type:

Flooded

Enhanced Flooded

AGM

By Technology:

ICE

Hybrid

Electric

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

