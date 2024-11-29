Automotive Airbag Industry – Safeguarding Lives with Advanced Safety Solutions | FMI Reports

Posted on 2024-11-29

Automotive Airbag Industry

The global automotive airbag industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Market revenue is estimated at USD 12.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35 billion by 2033, reflecting significant growth driven by rising safety standards and advancements in airbag technologies.

The automotive airbag industry is at the forefront of vehicle safety advancements, playing a crucial role in minimizing fatalities and injuries during collisions. As governments worldwide mandate stringent safety regulations and consumer demand for safer vehicles continues to rise, the airbag market is experiencing significant growth and technological evolution.

Recent market analyses indicate a surge in demand for advanced airbag systems, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies, alongside advancements in material science and sensor integration.

Key Drivers of Growth

  • Stringent Safety Regulations:
    Governments globally are enforcing stricter safety standards, mandating the inclusion of airbags in vehicles to reduce road fatalities, especially in emerging markets.
  • Rising Vehicle Ownership:
    Increasing automotive production and sales, particularly in developing regions, are boosting the demand for airbags across various vehicle segments.
  • Technological Advancements:
    Innovations in airbag design, such as adaptive airbags, curtain airbags, and external airbags for pedestrian safety, are enhancing vehicle safety features.
  • Growth of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles:
    The rise of EVs and autonomous vehicles necessitates advanced safety systems, including specialized airbags tailored to new vehicle designs and usage scenarios.
  • Consumer Awareness:
    Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of vehicle safety is driving the demand for cars equipped with multiple and advanced airbag systems.

  • The global automotive airbag market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a valuation of USD 35 billion by the end of the forecast period.
  • Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by high automotive production in countries like China, India, and Japan, while North America and Europe are key regions due to stringent safety standards and premium vehicle demand.
  • Frontal airbags remain the most widely used, while side-impact airbags and curtain airbags are gaining traction as automakers prioritize occupant safety.
  • Leading players in the industry, including Autoliv, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toyoda Gosei, and Continental AG, are investing heavily in R&D to develop next-generation airbag systems.
  • Integration of advanced sensors, IoT connectivity, and lightweight materials is emerging as a transformative trend in airbag technology.

  • Autoliv Inc.
  • Takata Corporation
  • Daicel Corporation
  • Denso Corporation
  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
  • Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Kolon Industries
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Porcher Industries SA
  • Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.
  • Delphi
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Hyosung Co.
  • Toyobo Co. Ltd.

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Product Type:

  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Side Airbag
  • Curtain Airbag
  • Knee Airbag

By Coating Type:

  • Neoprene
  • Silicone
  • Non-Coated

By Yarn Type:

  • Nylon
  • Polyester

By Sales Channel:

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
  • Aftermarkets

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
  • Europe

Express Press Release Distribution