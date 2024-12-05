Event Management Software Market 2030: Empowering SMEs with Advanced Tools

Event Management Software Market Growth & Trends

The global event management software market size is expected to reach USD 17.33 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a recent report from Grand View Research, Inc. To improve event experiences, the market will be increasingly associated with emerging technology. It involves incorporating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), robotics, and mixed reality (MR) into event venues to create immersive and interactive environments. Integration with IoT devices and wearables provides improved event tracking, customized experiences, and seamless interaction. Event management software focuses on providing customized event experiences and boosting engagement among attendees.

Software solutions are designed to respond to individual attendee preferences via features, such as customized agendas, targeted communications, and AI-powered suggestions, delivering a more personalized and interactive event engagement. Such software automates the process of registering and ticketing operations. It offers online application forms, computerized ticketing, secured payment handling, and attendance database administration. It facilitates attendance registration, reduces paperwork, eliminates errors, and allows organizations to gather and handle attendee data more effectively. It also handles sensitive participant data, such as financial and personal information. However, data privacy and security concerns can be significant roadblocks for enterprises evaluating the adoption of this software.

To address these issues, software suppliers aim to prioritize robust safety precautions, data encryption, compliance with data privacy rules, and clear data management practices. The industry is projected to expand significantly during the forecasted period with a wide range of events happening worldwide. This growth strengthens the product demand to handle the complicated aspects of event organization, enrollment, administrative tasks, and logistics. For instance, in March 2023, Whova announced that its event registration system is now available in 39 countries, with newly added 16 countries in the list. This initiative is expected to help Whova in expanding its global reach and serve customers globally.

The services segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Event management software services assist firms in customizing and integrating software to meet their particular needs. The service vendors customize the software to fit the organization’s identity, workflows, and event needs

The cloud segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Cloud-based software combines smoothly with other business applications, such as customer relationship management, advertising automation, and accounting software. This interface improves data flow by eliminating the need for manually entering data and verification

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to observe a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Rising awareness among SMEs about event management software, as well as its affordability, flexibility, and potential to improve attendee experiences, is driving segment growth. Software vendors are also progressively adapting solutions to the specific needs and budgets of SMEs, propelling the product adoption

The corporate segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.The need for effective customer service, efficient event planning, data-driven decision-making, and the capacity to automate complicated event operations drives the need for corporate event management software. As the market evolves, market players are developing & improving their services to meet corporate organizations’ specific needs and problems

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030. The region has seen major developments in information technology and interconnectivity. High-speed internet connectivity, extensive smartphone penetration, and a robust digital environment are driving market growth in this region

