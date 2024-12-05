Beta-Glucan Market Strategies: Effective Approaches for Industry Competitors Ahead

The global beta glucan market size was valued at USD 569.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing usage of the product as an immunity booster in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry is anticipated to drive growth. Changing consumer preferences toward the use of nutritious food supplements over synthetic ingredients are also expected to propel industry growth. The industry is likely to grow on account of increasing awareness among manufacturers regarding the use of multiple sources, as well as different harvesting, processing, and extraction methods. Manufacturers use innovative patented technologies in a bid to improve market share and increase overall sales.

Factors such as growing awareness about the sustainable sourcing of products and the use of organic substitutes in medicines are expected to drive the global production. Producers are adopting various regulations and certifications, namely FSSC 22000, GRAS, USDA Organic, Fairtrade, Kosher, HACCP, and GMP, to ensure the quality and salability of products in an attempt to lure a large base of customers.

Global Beta Glucan Market Segmentation:

Application Insights

The food & beverages application segment held the largest revenue share of 35.5% in 2022 and is further expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. The increased manufacturing of beverages containing beta-glucan due to growing consumer preference towards these health supplements is expected to drive the global industry growth.

Other perceived health benefits linked with the consumption of this product, including cardiovascular health improvement, cognitive improvement, and cancer prevention, are presumed to drive beta-glucan demand. Besides food & beverages, the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care segments also accounted for substantial shares in the global market in 2022.

Product Insights

The soluble segment accounted for the larger revenue share of around 61.4% in 2022. Soluble fibers easily dissolve in water and are transported through the digestive tract, becoming gelatinous in nature and removing cholesterol from the body by balancing the blood glucose in this process. The rising demand for beta-glucan in pharmaceutical formulations is presumed to be a major factor in increasing the market for soluble products over the forecast period.

The insoluble segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% through 2030. Insoluble compounds are mixed with methyl sulfoxide and urea, or partially sulfated with sulfuric acid. The product is widely used in pharmaceutical and biofuel manufacturing, which is expected to benefit the market. Insoluble beta-glucan powder is inert in nature, making it compatible with numerous ingredients used in the production of cosmetics. The cosmetics sector uses this product for manufacturing antifungal creams, antimicrobial creams, deodorants, and other oral care products, thus driving industry growth.

Source Insights

The cereal segment held the largest revenue share of 34.1% in 2022. Cereals are known to have a positive impact on bodily functions and thus are one of the major sources of raw material for product extraction. The mushroom segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Mushroom-based products are anticipated to cater to several end-use industries. Specific types of mushroom or fungi such as shiitake, reishi, maitake, and turkey tail are used in the manufacturing of beta-glucan, which are further used in cosmetics formulations and animal feed applications.

Baker’s yeast is a widely used source for the product on account of its economical availability. It is used largely in the food and beverage industry, as well as a cheap animal feed. In addition, yeast has higher active linkages when compared to mushroom-sourced products, which makes it very suitable in the pharmaceutical industry for cancer treatment procedures.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.6% in 2022. The presence of a number of major players in Europe, coupled with high disposable income and changing consumer preferences towards the consumption of nutraceutical supplements, is likely to drive product growth over the next eight years. A large number of companies are focusing on using innovative techniques for manufacturing products customized exclusively for end-use industries, which is likely to drive regional growth.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be a key industry for beta-glucan due to the presence of a significant base of consumer industries. China is anticipated to be the leading economy that drives the demand for the product’s consumption and production in the coming years.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers accounting for a majority of the market share. Product launches, approvals, strategic acquisitions, and innovations are some of the important business strategies used by market participants to maintain and expand their global reach.

Key Beta Glucan Companies:

Biotec Pharmacon ASA

Biothera Pharmaceticals

Ceapro Inc.

Immunomedics

Super Beta Glucan Inc.

DSM NV

Tate & Lyle plc (Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients)

Groupe Soufflet SA (AIT Ingredients)

Zilor Inc (Biorigin)

Cargill Incorporated

Frutarom

GlycaNova AS

Lesaffre Human Care

Garuda International, Inc.

Millipore Sigma



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Ceapro Inc. initiated an advanced phase aimed at expanding its revolutionary Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) technology for the creation of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical offerings. Within the framework of this technology, Alginate and yeast beta-glucan stand as the pioneering bio-actives undergoing processing. This endeavor is poised to enhance the company’s portfolio of innovative products

In July 2023, BENEO announced the launch of the company’s first barley beta-glucan ingredient, the Orafti β-Fit, for heart health and blood sugar management. This new launch is expected to improve BENEO’s global market reach in the fiber and cardio-metabolic health markets

