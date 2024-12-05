Laboratory Information Management System Market 2030: Unlocking Potential with LIMS Solutions

Laboratory Information Management System Market Growth & Trends

The global laboratory information management system market size is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030, and is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements in pharmaceutical laboratories and rising demand for laboratory automation are expected to fuel demand for the laboratory information management system (LIMS) in coming years.

Moreover, rise in the number of genome and DNA studies and in vitro ADME technologies are some factors propelling growth of this market. In addition, growing R&D applications, especially in pharmaceutical industry, such as generic drug development and genome & cancer studies, are anticipated to fuel market growth in coming years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Laboratory Information Management System Market

Furthermore, technological advancement in LIMS solutions over the past decade is huge. Companies are constantly upgrading their existing LIMS solution to sustain their market share. For instance, STARLIMS Corporation, formerly Abbott Informatics, has launched LIMS for mobile phones so that data can be accessed anytime, irrespective of location. In addition, it released the STARLIMS technology platform V12.2. The release will include a modernized Electronic Lab Notebook system using innovative HTML5 technology.

Key players are focusing on expanding their current portfolio. For instance, in September 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., released version 7.7.1 of Watson Laboratory Information Management System software, which was designed to enable the hosting of Watson in a cloud setting while satisfying requirements of 21 CFR Part 11 – Open System.

Laboratory Information Management System Market Report Highlights

The cloud-based product segment dominated the market in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow further at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In a growing remote work culture, the flexibility offered by features such as virtual access points remain key factors attributing to the dominance of cloud-based product segment

Based on end-use segment, the life sciences segment held a share of over 40% in 2023. Rapid advancements in healthcare due to rising R&D are anticipated to fuel demand for LIMS during the forecast period

Based on component, services segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to rising laboratory automation. This is due to increase in need for LIMS implementation, integration, maintenance, validation, and support. Moreover, high demand for LIMS outsourcing solutions is expected to drive segment growth

North America held the largest market share of over 44% in 2023. The presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies & research laboratories and higher awareness about LIMS among end-users are expected to drive its demand in the region

The laboratory information management system industry is competitive with the presence of many companies. These involve implementing strategic initiatives that include, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and new product launches. For instance, in September 2022, Illumina released LIMS v7.0, enables deployment and running of the Illumina LIMS software-provided hardware, including Virtual Machines (VMs)

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

FemTech Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Devices, Software, Services), By Application (Pregnancy And Nursing Care), By End-use (Direct To Consumer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 – 2030

Women’s Health App Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fitness & Nutrition, Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care, Menopause), By Modality, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 – 2030

Laboratory Information Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laboratory information management system market based on product, component, end-use, and region:

Laboratory Information Management System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-premise

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

Laboratory Information Management System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Services

Laboratory Information Management System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Life Sciences

CROs

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage & Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Other Industries (Forensics and Metal & Mining Laboratories)

Laboratory Information Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Laboratory Information Management System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.