Sterilization Equipment Market 2030: Insights into the U.S. Market Dynamics

Sterilization Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global sterilization equipment market size is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.75% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors of the market. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the market. The pandemic caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.

The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for sterilization equipment. Consequently, the use of sterilization equipment has also increased due to the increasing number of patients in hospitals & clinics. Proper and regular sterilization of medical devices is one of the essential requirements for treating patients suffering from COVID-19. In such cases, demand for sterilization equipment is anticipated to increase, which is in turn expected to propel the market growth. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is a high-impact rendering driver for this market.

Sterilization Equipment Market size, by product, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Sterilization Equipment Market Report Highlights

  • The low-temperature sterilizers segment held the largest market share of around 32.43% in 2024. Low-temperature sterilization methods, such as vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP), ethylene oxide (EtO), and peracetic acid, are ideal for sterilizing heat-sensitive medical devices and materials, including plastics and delicate instruments.
  • The low-temperature sterilizers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for heat-sensitive devices and rising awareness of infection control.
  • North America sterilization equipment market dominated with a share of 35.43% in 2024. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, has significantly increased the hospital admission rate in North America.

Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sterilization equipment market on the basis of on product and region:

Sterilization Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

  • Heat Sterilizers
  • Low-temperature Sterilizers
  • Sterile Membrane Filters
  • Radiation Sterilization Devices

Sterilization Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Thailand
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

