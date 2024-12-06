Restorative Dentistry Market Segmentation: Analyzing Key Product Types and Applications

The global restorative dentistry market size was estimated at USD 22.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing dental issues, such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss, due to aging populations and poor oral hygiene, are expected to boost the demand for restorative treatments. Advancements in dental materials & technologies, such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing, enhance treatment accuracy & efficiency. In addition, rising awareness of dental health, growing cosmetic dentistry trends, and the expansion of dental tourism in emerging markets contribute to the market’s expansion.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of May 2020, more than 42,48,389 COVID-19 cases were reported. This has negatively affected the restorative dentistry market during the lockdown phase. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, dentists avoided going to the clinic for practice, opting instead for prescribing antibiotics and consultations remotely. Dental clinics remained closed because dentists would have become potential disease carriers and posed a high risk for nosocomial infections. The risk is primarily due to dental interventions that include the generation of aerosols and the handling of sharps.

The increasing prevalence of dental caries across the globe is expected to boost the demand for dental treatments. As per statistics from The Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, dental diseases have affected 3.5 billion people with caries of permanent teeth. It is estimated that 520 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth, and 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth. Thus, the growing prevalence of dental disorders is anticipated to boost the restorative dentistry market.

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Report Segmentation:

Product Insights

Restorative material accounted for the highest market share of around 43.9% in 2024. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing prominence of aesthetics, which results in cosmetic dentistry procedures. In addition, many tooth repairs drive the adoption of biomaterials in dentistry and the widespread use of these materials in fabricating dental restorations. Furthermore, new technologies in the equipment have increased the precision and the quality of the restoration. These factors are anticipated to propel the segment’s growth.

Restorative material is further sub-segmented into direct restorative materials, indirect restorative materials, biomaterials, bonding agents/adhesives, and impression materials. Amalgam is a direct material that has various benefits in restorative dentistry. Amalgam is durable, affordable, and a safe material used to restore molars and premolars. Amalgam can be used by individuals of all ages in stress-bearing areas of the mouth. The amalgam protects against spillage during trituration, prevents mercury contact with skin, and does not discard scrap amalgam into waste containers. The benefits of amalgam have increased its usage demand, contributing toward market revenue.

End-use Insights

Dental hospitals and clinics accounted for the highest market share of around 56.2% in 2024. The market’s growth is anticipated due to the increasing number of hospitals and dental clinics in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe. The increasing enrollment in dental courses is also driving the growth of this segment. For instance, as per the NCBI in 2019, 2.7 lakh dentists are registered with the Dental Council of India (DCI). The growing presence of dental hospitals and clinics, including a high number of freshly passed out dental students per year, are likely to boost this segment.

Regional Insights

The North America restorative dentistry market dominated in 2024, accounting for a revenue share of 40.2%. The rising incidents of dental caries and periodontal diseases among the population are driving the restorative dentistry market in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in May 2024, more than half of children aged between 6 and 8 had cavities in their primary teeth. Similarly, an estimated 57.0% of the adolescents aged 12 to 19 years had cavities in their permanent teeth.

Key Restorative Dentistry Company Insights

The major market players are strengthened due to service quality and expertise in carrying out complicated restorative dentistry procedures. There are very few companies manufacturing transplant devices, and others offer topical products like gels, serums, and lotions. For instance, Dentsply Sirona established a new strategic business unit lab “Dentsply Sirona Lab” for its lab customers.

Key Restorative Dentistry Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the restorative dentistry market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Septodont Holding

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

COLTENE Holding AG

GC Corporation

