Neue Auctions will Say Good-Bye to 2024 with A Wonderful Pair of Online-Only Auctions, December 12th and 13th

Beachwood, OH, 2024-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Neue Auctions will bid farewell to 2024 with a tantalizing pair of online-only auctions on Thursday and Friday, December 12th and 13th, starting both days at 12 o’clock noon Eastern time. The December 12th auction is titled Got Gifts? The Holiday Auction, while the December 13th auction will showcase American and European Fine Art and Antiques.

“On December 12th we will be hosting a curated event for exceptional gift-giving,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “The catalog isn’t huge – just 164 lots – but up for bid are luxury bags and scarves, bullion stocking stuffers, antique and contemporary jewelry, watches and coins, all reasonably estimated and just a few items have reserves. They’d make perfect gifts.”

The December 13th sale will have a broader offering of 345 lots. “We’re bringing fresh to the market fine art and antiques from prominent Cleveland and surrounding area estates and collections – a generational turnover of houses, estates pantries and the like,” said Bridget McWilliams of Neue Auctions. “Many interesting old Persian carpets will also be sold.”

Three original oil paintings, all offered on Day 2, should compete for overall top lot honors. They will be led by a landscape with clouds by Teng Hiok-Chiu (Chinese/American, 1903-1932), titled Taos, New Mexico. The work, authenticated by the artist’s wife, is signed lower right and titled, and housed in a 29 ¼ inch by 34 ¼ inch period frame (est. $15,000-$25,000).

Teng Hiok-Chiu was a Chinese-American cross-cultural, modernist artist who studied with blue chip British and American artists. He ended up in Connecticut, but he met the renowned artist Georgia O’Keeffe in New Mexico, where he painted the arresting image of Taos in the auction.

The second painting is an 1890 figural rendering by Alberta Binford McCloskey (American, 1863-1911), a husband-and-wife painter known for still lifes in oranges wrapped in tissue paper. The painting, titled Eleanor in a Field of Daisies, is a rare portrait of the artist’s daughter. The 16 inch by 10 inch painting (canvas, minus the frame) is signed lower right (est. $10,000-$15,000).

The third painting is an oil on board by Frederick Carl Frieseke (American, 1874-1939), titled Woman at Her Dressing Table, which Ms. McWilliams described as “a beautiful small jewel, very fresh to the market, and in the same Hunting Valley, Ohio estate since 1950-1960.” The diminutive work, 9 ¾ inches by 11 ¼ inches (less the frame) is artist signed (est. $5,000-$8,000).

Day 1, on December 12th, features some wonderful items as well. A highlight is lot 138, a lovely pear-shaped, 3-carat natural diamond ring (I2 clarity, J color), with the wide and cushioned center stone flanked by two smaller pear cut diamonds (SI3 clarity, J color), all in a 14k gold setting, approximately size 4 and weighing 3 grams. The ring should realize $3,000-$5,000.

Lot 131 is a rare Chanel Eagle bag, which debuted in 2001, a black lambskin bag with quilted radiant flap, gold tone hardware of a flying eagle holding the CC logo, and embellished with crystals. It has a gold tone metal and leather removable braided strap, with a flap front having two magnetic snaps, and a leather interior with three compartments (est. $4,000-$6,000).

Lot 9 is a pair of platinum emerald and diamond earrings, marked platinum, the upper section having a marquise cut emerald, flanked with three round diamonds and two marquise cut diamonds. A second emerald is suspended from the lower round diamond. This portion has ten marquise cut diamonds and one pear shape diamond at the bottom (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Lot 14 is a Bueche-Girod dress watch, marked 14k gold with diamond bezel, a clasp stamped Italy, and a flexible tapered band. Features include a flat profile, gold dial, quartz movement, gold hands, cabochon sapphire on the winder and 46 bead set round diamonds set in white gold. The watch weighs 69 grams total and comes with the original case (est. $2,000-$4,000).

Back to Day 2, with a dazzling circa 1898-1905 Loetz Phaenomen art glass vase of tapering cylindrical form in olive green iridescent glass, decorated with pulled and trailed plant-like forms, 8 ¾ inches tall. The Phaenomen was the masterpiece of Loetz decorations Wiener Werkstatte collaborations with Kolomon Moser & Josef Hoffman. (est. $1,000-$2,000).

A 1956 ceramic plate by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1972) for Madoura, titled Bouquet a La Pomme, from an unnumbered edition of 400, 10 inches in diameter, has a pre-sale estimate of $1,500-$2,500. Picasso ceramic plates for Madoura are hugely popular with collectors.

Lot 118 signals the start of traditional English and Americana collection lots of tiger maple and blue Canton, China, a warm and wonderful look that includes portraits, coaching scenes, Hudson River School paintings, Serapi carpets, nautical antiques and more. Kicking off the set is lot 118, a Georgian Period portrait of an English gentleman from around the 1750s.

The man is depicted in an embroidered silk waistcoat, cravat and blue overcoat, wearing a powdered wig. The unsigned, relined painting is house in a recycled gold painted frame that has a name plate for “Thomas Fowler” with dates. These may not be related to the painting itself. The canvas (minus the frame) measures 30 inches by 25 inches (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The sale features a charming collection of modernistic bronze animalier figures by William McVey (American, 1905-1995), five in all, titled Seated Frog, Old Grizzly, Seated Lion, McDog and Shore Bird. All boast rich dark patination and each has a modest estimate of $800-$1,200.

Previews are now underway at Neue Auctions’ gallery located at 23533 Mercantile Road (Suite 100) in Beachwood, Ohio, outside of Cleveland, except on weekends, when the gallery is closed. Preview hours are 9-5 Eastern time, or by appointment. For an appointment, call 216-245-6707.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up on the two bidding sites.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the online-only auctions planned for Thursday and Friday, December 12th and 13th, starting at 12 o’clock noon EST, visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently. Cynthia Maciejewksi and Bridget McWilliams can be reached by phone at 216-245-6707; or via email at cynthia@neueauctions.com, bridget@neueauctions.com.

