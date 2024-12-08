MASSIVUE Partners with GetGo to accelerate Product Delivery

Singapore, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — MASSIVUE, a global leader in sustainability and business transformation, recently completed a groundbreaking workshop with GetGo, Singapore’s leading carsharing platform. The workshop empowered GetGo’s product teams to streamline their operations, optimize workflows, and accelerate time-to-market for new features and services.

In today’s fast-paced urban mobility landscape, efficiency in product delivery is paramount. Through this collaboration, MASSIVUE introduced innovative strategies and practical solutions designed to enhance cross-functional team collaboration and optimize GetGo’s end-to-end product delivery process.

Sandeep Joshi, Managing Director of MASSIVUE, said, “Our goal with this workshop was to help GetGo elevate their product delivery capabilities, aligning their technical and operational teams for faster, more efficient outcomes. We are proud to have contributed to their journey toward operational excellence and innovation.”

Key Workshop Highlights:

Optimizing Product Delivery: The workshop focused on understanding GetGo’s entire value chain, identifying bottlenecks, and creating more efficient workflows.

Collaborative Problem Solving: GetGo’s teams engaged in dynamic discussions and activities to redesign their workflows, reducing unnecessary delays and improving collaboration.

Actionable Metrics: Teams identified key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure their success moving forward, ensuring continuous improvement and accountability.

CTO of GetGo, Malik Badaruddin, shared his thoughts on the impact of the workshop:

“The Massivue workshop was a game-changer for GetGo. We now have a clear roadmap for optimizing our product delivery across both our app development and vehicle operations. We’re already seeing remarkable improvements in our ability to innovate and serve our customers.”

Gillian Anne Lee, Director of People & Culture at GetGo, added:

“The workshop was incredibly helpful in aligning our tech leaders on a common understanding and sharpening our current workflows. The team came away with clear, actionable insights to enhance teamwork and increase efficiency.”

The redesigned workflows and clearly defined metrics established during the workshop are expected to significantly enhance GetGo’s product delivery processes, helping them maintain their competitive edge in Singapore’s urban mobility sector.

Driving Product Operating Model

MASSIVUE’s expertise in implement product operating model underscores its commitment to helping organizations achieve sustainable growth through its ProtumTM framework – ProtumTM is a modern framework for building sustainable products and businesses using an innovative Product Operating Model. By fostering collaboration and innovation, MASSIVUE is helping companies like GetGo stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

