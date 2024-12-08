Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates—40 Years of Fighting for Justice and Compensation for New Yorkers

New York, USA, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Since its founding in 1984, Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates has established itself as one of New York’s leading personal injury law firms. With an exclusive focus on personal injury cases, the firm has helped thousands of clients recover full and fair compensation following life-altering accidents. Their commitment to obtaining justice has resulted in more than $350 million in settlements and verdicts.

The firm’s reputation for success stems from its deep experience across a wide variety of personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, product liability, and more. Over the past four decades, the attorneys at Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates have honed their craft, gaining unparalleled expertise in the legal system and ensuring their clients receive the best possible outcomes.

With over 75 years of combined legal experience, the attorneys at Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates have earned the trust of clients who need a strong advocate after experiencing an accident. The firm is committed to providing personalized attention and treating each client with respect and compassion, no matter the size or complexity of the case. Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates handles cases on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients do not pay unless the firm successfully recovers compensation for them.

A Track Record of High-Profile Success

Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates has achieved many significant victories for its clients, including pro bono representation in landmark cases. One notable case involved securing compensation for the widow and children of a 9/11 World Trade Center victim. Another case saw the firm successfully represent a construction worker whose partial finger amputations led to the establishment of new legal protections for workers under New York State Labor Law. These accomplishments underscore the firm’s unwavering dedication to fighting for its clients’ rights.

Relentless Advocacy for Accident Victims

When someone suffers a serious injury due to an accident, they often face overwhelming challenges—medical bills, lost wages, and complex insurance negotiations. Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates steps in as a fierce advocate for accident victims, handling all legal matters while clients focus on their recovery. The firm’s attorneys navigate the complicated legal landscape, negotiate with insurance companies, and if necessary, file lawsuits to secure full compensation for their clients.

The firm’s extensive resources allow them to take on even the most complex personal injury cases. They collaborate with experts when needed, ensuring that every aspect of the case is thoroughly investigated and presented effectively.

A Personal Commitment to Every Client

Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates is known for its client-centered approach. Offering free consultations, home or hospital visits, and 24/7 availability, the firm prioritizes accessibility and responsiveness. No matter the size of the claim, every client receives personalized attention and care, a hallmark of the firm’s practice.

Contact Information:

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact Joseph T. Mullen Jr. & Associates at 212-766-1177 or email Lawyerjtmjr@aol.com.