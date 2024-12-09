Fire Factory Unveils Next-Level Safety Cable with 2-Hour Fire Rating

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Fire Factory, a leading Australian innovator in fire safety solutions, has introduced the new 2-hour fire-rated 1.0mm 2-core cable with a distinctive white stripe. This new addition to Fire Factory’s range aims to provide an unmatched combination of durability, reliability, and ease of identification, setting a new standard in the industry for Flat white stripe cables.

The newly launched cable is designed for environments where safety and performance are non-negotiable. Engineered with a robust fire resistance of up to two hours, these cables ensure continued functionality during critical fire events, allowing essential emergency systems to remain operational when it matters most.

The product’s flat white stripe design makes it easy to identify, simplifying installation and maintenance in complex electrical setups. This key feature distinguishes it from other products on the market, providing an added layer of practicality alongside its premium safety features.

“At Fire Factory, we are committed to delivering products that not only meet but exceed industry standards. Our new 2-hour fire rated cables are specifically designed to support critical infrastructure where reliability is essential. The flat white stripe feature is a simple yet effective solution to help installers and maintenance teams identify these cables quickly in complex systems, making their job easier and safer,” said a spokesperson.

This launch reinforces Fire Factory’s ongoing dedication to advancing fire safety technology. The 2hr fire rated cables have been developed with a focus on versatility and compliance, suitable for a range of applications including fire detection systems, emergency lighting, and alarms. Their robust construction ensures that they can endure challenging conditions while maintaining optimal performance, which is essential for safeguarding both people and property in emergency scenarios.

The new 1.0mm 2-core TPS cables from Fire Factory is an ideal choice for contractors and engineers who prioritise high standards of fire safety without compromising on ease of use. These fire rated cables are rigorously tested to meet the toughest safety requirements, ensuring dependable performance in the face of fire hazards. By offering a product that balances superior fire resistance with the practicality of a visible white stripe, Fire Factory is helping to set a new benchmark in the industry.

“We understand the challenges that professionals face in high-stakes environments where fire safety is crucial. Our goal is to provide solutions that are not only effective but also user-friendly. The 2-hour fire-rated cables with their distinctive white stripe deliver the peace of mind that comes with knowing your safety systems are built to withstand the heat while remaining easy to work with,” the spokesperson said.

With a reputation built on quality and innovation, Fire Factory continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge fire safety products across Australia. Founded with a mission to make fire safety more accessible and effective, the company focuses on the development of high-performance cables and systems designed to meet the evolving needs of modern infrastructure. Fire Factory’s latest offering is a testament to their commitment to excellence, providing a reliable solution for safer buildings and workplaces.

About Company:

Fire Factory is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of fire protection equipment, specialising in providing quality products to the Australian market since 2004. To know more, visit https://www.firefactory.com.au/

