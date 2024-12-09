Phil Spencer Announces Sort Legal As A Top Conveyancer In The UK For Customer Service

Derby-based Sort Legal has scooped two awards at the 21st annual ESTAS Awards, the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry.

Derby, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The company has been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service after receiving the Silver Award in the Conveyancer category for the East Midlands and being named the Best in County for Derbyshire.

The awards were presented by Phil Spencer, the country’s favourite TV property expert at the Grosvenor House in London, in front of more than 1,000 of the UK’s leading property professionals.

The ESTAS honour the best, agents, conveyancers, and mortgage brokers in the UK. The awards are powered by The ESTAS’ own customer review platform which recognises the best conveyancers for customer service, based on ratings from home movers who have been through the whole moving experience with a conveyancer. This year’s results were calculated from over 300,000 customer review ratings.

Conveyancers were recognised in regions and counties around the UK. A National Grand Prix Award was also announced for the Best Conveyancer Office in the UK.

Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003, said:

“The ESTAS is a community of likeminded property professionals all focused on one mission – to deliver the best possible service they can time and time again to their clients. You’ve all been incredibly brave with your businesses and by joining our community you’ve declared your intentions to provide the highest standards of service, and you’re prepared to prove it.”

Rhodri Howells, Sort Legal’s Head of Legal Practice, said:

“We are are incredibly proud to have been named the Best in Derbyshire and win the Silver Award for the East Midlands at this year’s ESTAS. It means so much to our team as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

“Here at Sort Legal, we take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. This recognition reinforces our dedication to delivering top-tier service to our clients and inspires us to continue raising the bar in the world of conveyancing.”

Simon Brown, Founder of The ESTAS, said:

“Moving house is one of the most stressful experiences we have to deal with in life so finding the right property lawyer to guide you through the journey is vital. At The ESTAS, we put the spotlight on those firms that really are delivering the best customer service in the property sector. The results are based purely on verified customer reviews, so the winners really have been judged by the people that matter!”