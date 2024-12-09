Launching Teledyne GDCloud™

Paris, France, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Transform field data into actionable business data with Teledyne GDCloud™.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing industry connectivity, Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection(Teledyne GFD) is making its new and proprietary Teledyne GDCloud™ available with the company’s GS700, GS500 and Shipsurveyor portable gas leak detectors, as well as its PS200 portable four-gas monitor for personal safety and confined space applications. The integration of cloud connectivity significantly enhances the gas leak detection process by visualising all instrument data and turning it into actionable business insights.

Teledyne GDCloud™ is a comprehensive cloud solution that elevates gas detection measurement by recording hazardous events, ensuring regulatory adherence, and streamlining safety programmes.

The ability to visualise detailed gas sensor readings from field sessions is among Teledyne GDCloud’s most powerful capabilities. Users can trace the route taken by each technician during investigations by utilising its advanced location mapping functionality, enabling breadcrumb mapping to show the precise locations that correspond to all gas readings logged within the GS700 detector. When looking to pinpoint leaks, analyse hazards and document sources of emissions, this location intelligence is invaluable. Additionally, users can interact with dynamic charts and tabulated data displays to reveal further insights into field activity and events.

With powerful tools that track and analyse, Teledyne GDCloud™ can also support a cost-effective, efficient, condition-based fleet management programme. Functions include equipment status, fault reporting and remote diagnostics from Teledyne experts. Notably, the availability of alarm prioritisation ensures that ‘important and urgent’ data can be actioned before lower-level risks.

With its intuitive and customisable dashboard, Teledyne GDCloud™ provides total visibility into the operational and compliance status of all gas detectors within a user’s fleet. Configurable widgets facilitate the organisation of key information in accordance with user preferences, while colour-coded indicators immediately highlight significant field events. These indicators highlight instruments that require imminent calibration or functional bump testing to maintain instrument performance and guarantee the ongoing capture of accurate readings.



“Stringent record-keeping is crucial for demonstrating regulatory compliance with gas safety protocols,” states Nick Wood, Global Marketing Director, Teledyne GFD. “Teledyne GDCloud™ securely stores comprehensive calibration data records for every detector. Users can quickly access and document an instrument’s recent operational history, including all past calibration readings, bump test status, the technicians involved and any relevant service notes, providing a meticulous audit trail with simple reporting at a touch of a button.”

Teledyne GDCloud™ offers a user-friendly cloud solution for gas detection programs, featuring comprehensive compliance monitoring, visualisation of field events, and projected gaseous hazards based on location-mapped readings. It also includes meticulous record-keeping and intelligent fleet tracking. The secure and reliable cellular solution operates independently of the end user’s IT infrastructure and can be quickly retrofitted to existing GS700, GS500, Shipsurveyor or PS200 instrument fleets. Teledyne GFD has successfully rolled out Teledyne GDCloud™ globally with many customers and remains committed to supporting future advancements in this field.

To help companies and organisations visualise the many opportunities that GDCloud™ presents, Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection (Teledyne GFD) is hosting an informative webinar involving live demonstrations of this high-capability cloud-based data management platform. Those in the US or Canada can join the webinar on November 19 at 11:00 EST/08:00 PST. The same webinar will repeat on December 12th, 11AM CET for those based in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. You can now register by clicking here (19th November session).

For more information, visit www.teledynegasandflamedetection.com or contact gasandflamedetection@teledyne.com

About Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection

Every customer scenario demands a different, customized approach, and Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection applies expertise in building the right plan for the right hazards every time. Our complete portfolio and industry-leading of fixed and portable gas and flame detection solutions offer expert perspective and quality products you can rely on in the most critical situations. When it comes to superior value, efficacy, efficiency, and service, the gas and flame detection team from Teledyne delivers like no one else. Always sensing safety, everywhere you look. For more information, visit www.teledynegasandflamedetection.com or contact gasandflamedetection@teledyne.com

