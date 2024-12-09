Remington College – Dallas Campus Expands Academic Offerings with Four Exciting New Programs

Dallas, TX, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College is thrilled to announce the launch of four innovative new programs at its Dallas campus, designed to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce and student interests. With a focus on both emerging industries and specialized education needs, these programs expand the opportunities for current and future students.

Enrollment is now open for the following:

E-Commerce Management (Non-Degree Program): This dynamic non-degree program is for individuals seeking to enhance their skills in the growing e-commerce industry. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur or a business professional looking to stay competitive, this program will help provide you with the tools in online business, digital marketing, and e-commerce operations.

Bachelor of Science in Gaming Design and Esports Management: With the booming gaming industry and the rise of esports, this bachelor’s program combines the creative and technical aspects of game design with the business needed in esports management. Students will study game development and esports project management and marketing strategies tailored for the gaming community. This program positions graduates for entry-level jobs in game design studios, esports organizations, and related fields.

Master’s Degree Program in Special Education – Autism Studies: Designed for educators and professionals looking to specialize in autism spectrum disorders, this program equips students with advanced knowledge and practical skills to support individuals with autism in a variety of educational settings. This program integrates theoretical understanding with practical applications, equipping graduates to become effective advocates and educators for individuals with autism. The objective of this program is to advance teachers with additional skills in special education.

Master’s Degree Program in Special Education – Neurodiversity Studies: The Special Education – Neurodiversity Studies Master of Arts program prepares students with specialized knowledge and skills to support individuals across the neurodiversity spectrum. This program emphasizes inclusive education practices, neurodiversity advocacy, and evidence-based interventions tailored to diverse learning needs. The objective of this program is to advance teachers with additional skills in special education.

“We are excited to offer these new programs that address current trends and emerging needs in education, technology, and business,” said Brandon Shedron, Remington College President. “These additions reflect our commitment to providing relevant, career-focused education that helps prepare our students for success.”

Students enrolling in these programs can benefit from Remington College’s hands-on learning approach, industry-experienced faculty, and a strong network of professional partnerships.

To learn more about Remington College Dallas visit, https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/dallas/.

