Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2025

2024-Dec-09

London, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Annual Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Summit is back in London for the 6th time, and this time with more focus on optimising your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain. The pharmaceutical supply chains are facing a significant challenge in the form of counterfeit drugs that are entering the supply chain from various points at different levels. Pharmaceutical companies that adopt an effective serialisation program have end-to-end visibility and traceability for all of their packaging, labelling, and distribution. This enables them to rapidly identify and quarantine counterfeit products. This helps to protect patients, consumers worldwide, brand equity, reputations and the company’s revenue stream by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for serialisation of medicines in emerging markets. The rise of the digital supply chain has been accompanied by an ever-increasing number of regulations that have accelerated its development and adoption. Years ago, the pharmaceutical supply chain regulated only manufacturing and distribution. However, with a rise in economic impact of counterfeit drugs on society, there have been attempts to improve serialisation processes even further.

Corvus Global Events invites you to Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2025 – Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging & Labelling Conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference you’ll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods, but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.

It gives us a great pleasure to welcoming you to the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2025.
Key Highlights:
Streamlining your supply chain
End to End supply chain visibility
Designing an optimal supply chain network
Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy
Developing a sustainable Serialisation strategy
Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain
Smart Packaging, Labelling and Artwork
Warehouse & Logistics
Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility
Adoption of Blockchain in pharma supply chain
Intelligent Automation enabling Industry 4.0
The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Effective Authentication Technologies
Best selection of tamper-evident features
Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity
Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting
Tackling pharmaceutical crime – initiatives at multinational, EU and national level
IP and regulatory enforcement
Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting
Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations
Strategies for public awareness and patient protection
Best practices to protect your brand
The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters – How to overcome the situation?
How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting
Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety
Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?
Who should attend the conference?
Attendees includes VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of
Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors
Supply Chain management companies
Serialisation, Track and Trace solution providers
Packaging & labelling
Authentication technology suppliers
Operations/Portfolio management
Production process
Quality/Compliance Management
Manufacturing Automation
Digital Innovation (Block Chain, AI, ML)
Data Analytics
Contract manufacturing organisation (CMO)
Contract packaging organisation (CPO)

