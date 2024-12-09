Florida Paints supports rebuilding efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Florida, USA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, many Floridians were left facing a daunting road to recovery. Local paint manufacturer Florida Paints is hoping to bring a little sunshine back to the Sunshine State with a new initiative called Florida Together to help with rebuilding efforts.

As part of their Paint a Brighter Day program, Florida Together will offer customers a 15% discount on all paint and supplies purchased through the end of the year at any of their 28 Florida Paints locations. To further the rebuilding efforts, Florida Paints will donate 10% of the Florida Together proceeds to Volunteer Florida. Volunteer Florida, officially recognized as the Florida Commission on Community Service, promotes disaster resiliency and advocates for volunteerism in Florida. The Volunteer Florida Foundation manages the Florida Disaster Fund, the official fund for aiding Florida’s communities after disasters.

Community is at the core of Florida Paints’ mission. Since its founding in 2012, the company has donated approximately 8,000 gallons of paint through its Paint a Brighter Day program to help restore buildings and homes, bring people together, uplift environments and offer hope to those in need.

“As a company proudly founded in Florida, we know firsthand the challenges these extreme weather events can bring,” said Don Strube, Florida Paints Co-founder/Co-CEO. “The aftermath of these storms has left many Floridians hurting, and we want to support the rebuilding process in our local communities.”

Florida Paints formulates all of its paints and coatings for the unique challenges that Florida’s weather brings. Every product undergoes rigorous testing from Florida Paints’ R&D experts to ensure the highest quality and best performance including mold and mildew resistance, UV protection, and excellent durability. Manufactured in Florida for Florida, these products are the perfect choice for those making repairs following hurricane season.

Florida Together begins November 1, 2024, and runs through December 31, 2024. The offer is available only at Florida Paints company stores and cannot be combined with any other discounts or special pricing.

To learn more about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.

About Florida Paints

Paint Made for the Sunshine State

Florida Paints is a second-generation, family-owned paint manufacturer proudly owned and operated in Central Florida. Founded in 2012 on a 60-year legacy in the paint industry, Florida Paints formulates its quality interior and exterior paints, primers and other specialty coatings to meet the unique climate challenges of Florida and surrounding regions, ensuring they are weather-tested and expertly crafted for durability.

Florida Paints is a resource for every stage of the painting process providing a variety of color, technical and professional services for contractors and homeowners alike. Committed to local manufacturing and with over 24 million gallons of paint produced, Florida Paints has been named “Best Paint Store” by Orlando Magazine and is recognized as one of the largest privately held companies in the region on Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list. Available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network, Florida Paints is a rapidly growing company in our region and beyond.

Through the “Paint a Brighter Day” program, Florida Paints is committed to supporting local nonprofits and organizations with paint donations that help restore buildings and homes, bring people together, uplift environments and offer hope to those in need. To date, the program has led to approximately 8,000 gallons of donated paint.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.