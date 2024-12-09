CareSmartz360 to Exhibit at Private Duty National Conference & Expo 2024

Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Private Duty National Conference & Expo 2024, hosted by DecisionHealth, is fast approaching, and CareSmartz360 will be exhibiting at this landmark event!

Join them at Booth #12 from November 18-20 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, where they’ll present their state-of-the-art home care software designed to help agencies thrive in today’s fast-paced, competitive landscape.

Dubbed the premier event for private duty home care professionals, the Private Duty National Conference & Expo is set to be the biggest, most impactful gathering yet, packed with actionable strategies to help agencies boost referrals, deliver top-quality care, and foster sustainable growth.

This 2.5-day conference promises an immersive experience with industry experts, best-in-class sessions, and abundant networking opportunities—all aimed at equipping private duty executives with the tools they need to lead with impact.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the conference. This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry peers, share insights, and showcase how technology can revolutionize home care. We invite everyone to visit our booth and learn how CareSmartz360 can help agencies achieve greater efficiency, improve care quality, and drive growth,” said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at Caresmartz.

Why attend the Private Duty National Conference & Expo 2024?

Network with industry leaders

Connect with top executives, agency owners, and industry experts to build valuable relationships and foster collaboration.

Learn from the best

Gain insights from renowned speakers and thought leaders who will share their expertise on a wide range of topics, including:

Generating referrals

Discover proven strategies to attract and convert referrals.

Achieving compliance

Stay up-to-date on the latest regulations and best practices.

Staffing and retention

Learn how to recruit and retain top talent.

Financial management

Gain insights into financial strategies to optimize revenue and control costs.

Experience hands-on training

Participate in interactive workshops and demonstrations to learn new skills and techniques.

And while there, providers also get a chance to avail CareSmartz360’s power-packed offer: Get up to 50% off for 2024!

Join CareSmartz360 at Booth #12

Visit the CareSmartz360 booth to learn how the advanced software can help your agency:

Improve efficiency

Streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance productivity.

Enhance care quality

Deliver exceptional care through robust documentation and real-time monitoring.

Boost revenue

Optimize billing and collections, and identify new revenue opportunities.

Strengthen compliance

Ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and minimize risk.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a leader in providing intelligent, all-in-one solutions that streamline every aspect of home care management. The platform offers agencies a suite of tools that optimize care delivery, enhance communication, and maximize operational efficiency—all critical to standing out in today’s evolving home care industry.

From advanced scheduling and billing to AI-driven insights, CareSmartz360 simplifies complex workflows and drives significant business outcomes.

About Private Duty National Conference & Expo 2024

The conference is the largest and longest-running national private duty event where hundreds of private duty executives from top-performing agencies come together to share real-world, first-hand success stories on how to differentiate an agency, create quality standards, manage growth, and capture market share that lasts into the next decade.