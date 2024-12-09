Remington College – Shreveport Campus adds to hands-on offerings with new program

Dallas, TX, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Known for hands-on learning and a student-first approach, Remington College has worked to ensure its course offerings matched market demand. In a continued effort to supply opportunities to enter in-demand fields, Remington College -Shreveport Campus is now offering a Construction and Building Maintenance diploma program.

Remington College’s Construction and Building Maintenance program can help prepare students for entry-level employment in the building maintenance industry as a Construction and Building Maintenance Technician or Building Maintenance Technician. 1

The Construction and Building Maintenance diploma program provides hands-on training in servicing, maintaining and operating a variety of equipment commonly found in residential and commercial facilities. Students receive training through courses and practical lab work, taught by instructors who have experience in the industry.

Students will study how to maintain and repair facility infrastructure and mechanical equipment, such as carpentry, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma in Construction and Building Maintenance.

“The Construction and Building Maintenance program is an exciting addition to Remington College’s Shreveport Campus and will help equip students with the skills for the field. We are proud to continue providing pathways for our students.” – Keturah Darby, Campus President Remington College- Shreveport Campus.

To learn more about Remington College Shreveport Campus, visit https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/shreveport/.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

2 Program completion time may vary based on individual performance/circumstances.

