Octalsoft to Showcase Innovative eClinical Solutions at SCDM India Annual Conference 2024

Hyderabad, India, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft, a global leader in eClinical solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) India Annual Conference 2024. The event will take place from December 5th to 7th in Hyderabad, India.

The SCDM India Annual Conference has a rich history of featuring distinguished local speakers alongside representatives from international regulatory bodies and global industry leaders. This year, the conference continues to expand its global reach by bringing together an even more diverse group of experts from around the world. Attendees will engage in in-depth discussions on the multifaceted nature of Risk-Based Data Management, addressing the critical challenges of data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

Octalsoft will be at the forefront of these discussions, demonstrating its cutting-edge eClinical suite, which includes Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Interactive Web Response Systems (IWRS), and more. These solutions are designed to streamline clinical trials while ensuring the highest standards of data integrity and regulatory adherence.

“We are excited to showcase our comprehensive eClinical suite at SCDM India 2024,” said Hiren Thakkar, Managing Director at Octalsoft. “This conference provides an excellent platform to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and introduce the latest innovations in clinical data management. Our solutions are specifically designed to address the complexities of Risk-Based Data Management, helping organizations maintain data security, privacy, and compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

The conference will offer attendees the chance to grow their expertise, discover industry best practices, and be the first to learn about innovative methodologies and technologies that are essential for maintaining data integrity and reliability in clinical trials.

About Octalsoft:



Octalsoft is a global provider of eClinical solutions designed to optimize clinical trials and improve data management processes. Our comprehensive suite of tools includes CTMS, EDC, IWRS, and more, enabling organizations to conduct clinical trials with greater efficiency, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.